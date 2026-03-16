Columbia Missouri’s Best Coffee Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I started at Mizzou my freshman year, I was not a huge fan of coffee. In my first lecture, Principles of Journalism, my professor told us that the School of Journalism would get us quickly addicted to caffeine. At the time, I thought this was funny, but it turns out he was not lying. By second semester that year, I had started drinking coffee and now, almost two years later, I pretty much run off of caffeine. Coffee has become one of my favorite beverages and, in all honesty, I’ve become a bit snobby about it. I like to think that I am good at pointing out good and bad coffee; it has even become a bit of a game for me. One of my favorite hobbies is trying out new cafes near Mizzou’s campus. I’ve created a list of my favorite shops and even some recommendations of drinks to try.

Lakota Coffee Company

As a barista myself, I obviously have to shout out my own coffee shop first. Though I might be a bit biased, I think that Lakota Coffee Company has the best coffee in Columbia. My go-to drink is an iced Sweet and Salty — a white chocolate mocha with salted caramel. The Salted Honey, which is a latte with salted caramel and honey, is my manager’s favorite, and my close second.

The new Lotus Energy drinks at the downtown and south locations are also delicious and very refreshing. Lastly, I can’t talk about Lakota without recommending its blueberry scones. They are genuinely the best things I have ever eaten. But the biggest perk about Lakota is that if you are ever at the kiosk location in MU Hospital, you get to visit me and my beautiful coworkers!

Fretboard Coffee

After Lakota, my favorite cafe in Columbia is definitely Fretboard Coffee. It is a bit further away from campus, but it has one of the best environments to hang out in. On top of that, its coffee is delicious. My absolute favorite item on the menu is its earl gray latte. It is a very unique flavor to offer in a latte. When I first tried it, I was nervous I wouldn’t like it, but now it is one of my favorite drinks to get in Columbia. If you end up trying it, I recommend it iced, though it’s great hot as well!

Acola Coffee Company

When it comes to ambience, one of my favorite spots is Acola Coffee Company. I usually just get a basic hot vanilla latte at Acola, but it is one of the best spots in town to hang out with friends. Its building is right next to Rose Music Hall, and it feels like you are walking around a tree house. There are tons of different rooms of all different sizes, rounded ceilings, natural wood, multiple stairways and plants everywhere. It is such a unique place, and I really enjoy finding new spots to sit every time I visit.

The Grind Coffee House

Lastly, if you are looking for something on campus, I would recommend The Grind Coffee House. Located in the Reynolds Journalism Institute, The Grind is a perfect place to grab coffee before or after your classes, especially if you are in the Journalism School. The Grind has off-campus locations as well, but the location in the J-School is a perfect place to grab a drink while you study. I personally have only had its lattes and lotuses, but I have heard from friends that The Grind has the best chai tea lattes in town. That is, if after this article, you’re still not craving espresso shots.

Columbia has great coffee at every corner. I love talking about coffee, and I love trying new places. If there are any shops that I missed that you think are worth a try, please let me know, I’d love to try them!