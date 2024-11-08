This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

College football is a uniquely American tradition that embodies the values of pride, competition, and extravagance. Every Saturday in the fall, campuses across the country transform into vibrant stages of decorations, tailgates, and team spirit. Each region of the country has a distinctive individual style. A school’s unique gameday traditions and fashion, are a look into the school’s culture.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) encompasses 16 schools including some of the most notably successful football programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas. In the SEC, gamedays are treated like holidays. College football has almost a cult-following in the South, and the fashion reflects that. It’s customary for women to wear dresses or skirts with heels, and men to wear polos and khaki pants. A decade ago, it was more common to see Lilly Pulitzer or traditionally preppy flower prints and bright colors. Now, the trends lean more towards denim sets, cowboy boots, and animal print.

One of the biggest unique defining factors of SEC gameday fashion is its more formal, “dressier” nature. Students at SEC schools coming from the Northeast or West Coast are often unprepared for the amount of thought, time, and money dedicated to gameday outfits. Altogether, the average price of a gameday outfit can be upwards of $100, and many female fans feel the pressure to have a unique outfit for every game. Many fans turn to fast-fashion sites such as Shein for cheaper options.

Another distinctive feature of SEC gameday fashion is the accessories. Monogrammed bags, hoop earrings, and gameday buttons are some of the most notable pieces. These buttons are especially iconic in the SEC, being customized to specific sororities, events, and organizations.

The polished and classy look of SEC game days is representative of the nature of game days in the South and the classic Southern culture. Southern women take fashion to another level, and have a reputation for always looking put together, especially on game days. The elevated fashion of the SEC represents their deep pride for their teams and their schools.

On the other hand, the Big Ten Conference showcases a very different style. The Big Ten Conference, now containing 18 schools, expands across the country with teams in the West Coast, East Coast and Midwest. Big Ten fans are just as passionate as the SEC, but gameday fashion has a tendency to be more relaxed and focused on comfort and warmth.

Gamedays can get as cold as the low 20s F at schools like Michigan and Minnesota, and fashion trends tend to reflect that. It’s common to see fans wearing coats, gloves, and hats, and opting for more casual pants and sweatshirts, as opposed to the dresses and skirts of the SEC.

One of the most popular trends in Big Ten game day fashion is vintage and homemade apparel. This trend emphasizes nostalgia and allows students to pay tribute to the long legacies of many of the Big Ten teams. Another common sighting at Big Ten games is athleisure such as leggings or sneakers.

“We typically went for comfort. Lots of overalls, jeans and tanks, tennis skirts and dresses,” said one student at the University of Maryland.

Overall, the fashion of the Big Ten is more understated, and tends to emphasize practicality over high fashion. The fashion of these schools is a reflection of the more-laid back, yet still very passionate culture of the Big Ten.

No matter where you are in the country, while game days are a celebration of team pride and tradition, they are also a chance to show off your wardrobe.