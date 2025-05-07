The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What used to be one of the most aesthetic and iconic events is now becoming an overpriced illusion.

Who hasn’t wanted to go to Coachella at least once?

From the over-the-top indie-inspired outfits to the biggest artists, Coachella used to be THE event of the year.

Coachella hit its peak in 2017, with an estimated 250,000 attendees. The 2014–2017 aesthetic fits Coachella perfectly through boho fashion, Tumblr-era vibes and a golden age of pop culture moments.

This era felt fun, carefree and genuine. Now, not so much.

Fast-forward to 2024 and 2025, attendance has remained consistent but something feels…off.

Ticket sales haven’t moved as fast, and over 60% of attendees this year used payment plans to afford the $649 general admission ticket for just one weekend. And that’s not even including transportation, lodging, food and all the other (sometimes hidden) expenses that stack up quickly.

Of course, festivals are expensive by nature, but Coachella is bordering on a masterclass in price gouging.

Hotels, Airbnbs and even the most basic meals are outrageously overpriced during festival weekends. For many, the cheapest – and arguably most “authentic” – option is camping or even sleeping in their cars. But that comes with its own set of challenges, with long porta-potty lines, questionable communal showers and the general discomfort of roughing it in the desert.

In what can only be described as dystopian, wealthy influencers have taken to cosplaying as everyday people by portraying themselves “camping” in luxury tents designed by professionals that are complete with decor, air conditioning, catered meals and a full branded content strategy in place. It’s nothing short of absurd, but it is seemingly becoming the norm. Not every experience should be a display of wealth for influencers and celebrities.

Instagram continues to be the go-to place to see perfectly curated Coachella moments. Celebrities and influencers take photos in full glam, posing in front of art installations and Ferris wheels.

Meanwhile, TikTok has become the unofficial behind-the-scenes view, showing the less glamorous, often chaotic reality of the weekend. Behind the filters are blistered feet, scorching heat, logistical nightmares and yes, people realizing they spent thousands of dollars to watch artists from what feels like miles away.

Nearly 150 artists perform each year, which should be giving many people a chance to see artists they would never otherwise see. Singers give exciting and over-the-top performances that are once in a lifetime. There is a huge Ferris wheel, games and a variety of interactive art pieces. It is a vibrant event and can be whatever you make it. However, a lot of the people that attend Coachella are treating it as underwhelming, only furthering the idea that it is overrated.

A shocking amount of videos show the crowd being unimpressed and unenthused by even the best artists. While singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the one and only Queen, Benson Boone brought out Brian May to play the lead guitar. The crowd was quieter than what one might expect and was overall seemingly uninterested. These are the type of one in a lifetime experiences that the crowd should be overjoyed to witness.

I’m not here to say that anybody who has always dreamed of going to Coachella shouldn’t go.

At the end of the day, it’s a fun and exciting festival that allows a lot of people to see artists they may never otherwise see but ultimately it has started to feel like a social media playground more than a musical escape.

It’s important to consider all the factors, along with the pros and cons of what Coachella entails. It seems like it may not be what it used to be.

The original dreamy, fun-filled festival now reveals itself as the overhyped reality that is today’s Coachella.