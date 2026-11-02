Classic literature isn’t scary: 5 recommendations to help you fall in love with friction

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Classic literature. The name sounds imposing, daunting even. But in today’s world, the classics are an invaluable source of wisdom. Reading is constantly devalued when we are expected to be productive constantly. It’s important to slow down and add friction into our routines; classics are a great way to do that. They allow us to understand a different time and see the parallels to our own lives. It might take a little more brain power and attention to see those parallels, but that’s what makes classics so important. The friction allows us to grow and expand our worldview. Here is a list of five accessible, beginner-friendly classics to start your journey.

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

“Little Women” is my favorite novel of all time. Every time I return to it, I always notice something different; it’s a story that grows and stretches to meet you at every stage of life.

The story follows the four March sisters as they navigate life in Civil War America. We meet hardworking Meg, spirited Jo, reserved Beth and graceful Amy as they grow from girls into women.

Alcott’s writing style is simple, yet beautiful, allowing you to navigate the story easily while still enjoying some gorgeous prose. The plot is fairly slow-paced, but the cozy narrative style allows the characters to really shine. It’s guaranteed to help you take a moment for yourself and forget about the phone for a while!

“I’ve got the key to my castle in the air, but whether I can unlock the door remains to be seen.”

Specifically, I would advise purchasing the Puffin Classics version, not only because of its beautiful cover art, but because it has parts one and two bound into a single book.

“The Crucible” by Arthur Miller

“The Crucible” is a play that takes place in 1692 in Salem, Massachusetts. Which, obviously, means witch burnings. We watch as the town of Salem slowly turns from a sleepy Puritan settlement to a graveyard of innocents.

This play is the original courtroom drama! A group of young women is caught dancing in the forest, so they decide to accuse their fellow townswomen of witchcraft to avoid punishment. The trial spirals out of control and sweeps up John Proctor and his wife, Elizabeth, whose marriage is already hanging by a thread. No one can be trusted; everyone is an enemy.

It’s a fast-moving, drama-filled story that still holds nuance. The play is an allegory for the “communist witch hunt” of the 1950s. Fearful of communists infiltrating America, Senator Joseph McCarthy began accusing government officials and notable celebrities of subscribing to communist ideals. Eventually, people used accusations to create an agenda. Miller used this story to criticize the administration and call attention to corruption. You can read more about this on the Miller Center website.

If you can, I highly recommend watching “The Crucible” on stage. Plays are meant to be experienced in action! (The 1996 movie is great if you can’t get to a theater.)

“Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley

Mary Shelley was the original sci-fi girl. At age 18, Shelley pioneered a genre and wrote the literary masterpiece “Frankenstein.” This timeless narrative questions the ethics of science. How far is too far? Where is the line between experimentation and torture? What happens when something inhuman takes on human intelligence?

Victor Frankenstein becomes obsessed with reanimating a corpse. When he finally succeeds, he fears its grotesque features and inhuman strength, so he abandons it. The creature hunts Victor down and demands a female partner and when he doesn’t comply, he exacts terrible revenge.

This is a great read to pick up as we head into the Halloween season. It’s a little more advanced than the two previous recommendations, but still very beginner-friendly. It’s a slower-paced novel with a large focus on the inner lives of the characters, but the story is familiar and the satisfaction of finishing is rewarding. I recommend purchasing the original 1818 text.

“The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath

“The Bell Jar” and Sylvia Plath in general have been trending this year. The new, upcoming screen adaptation starring Billie Eilish is a big factor, but “The Bell Jar” resonates with many young people today. Many of the questions Plath explores are still strikingly relevant to life in the 21st century.

The novel’s main character is Esther Greenwood. She’s a young, intelligent and incredibly promising student whose psyche is slowly unraveling. After interning at a prestigious magazine in New York City, Esther grapples with what it means to be a woman in the superficial society of the 1950s.

Plath defiantly diagnoses her era as broken. She illustrates depression and criticizes psychiatric treatment fearlessly. She doesn’t shy away from her femininity. She gives visceral and honest commentary on gender roles, female sexuality and stigma.

There’s a reason why this book is still part of the conversation.

“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

This list simply wouldn’t be complete without “Pride and Prejudice.” Some might say this is Austen’s most iconic, ahead-of-the-curve work. Jane Austen was doing enemies-to-lovers centuries before BookTok!

“Pride and Prejudice” focuses on the modest, middle-class Bennet family. Mrs. Bennet is determined to marry her daughters off to rich men. But Elizabeth wants nothing of the sort! She’d rather find someone she loves dearly than marry for status alone.

At a ball, Elizabeth meets the mysterious Mr. Darcy, who seems uncivil and rude at every turn. As life continues to throw them together, they slowly overcome their differences and stubborn rivalry and find happiness together.

Jane Austen’s prose is so incredibly enjoyable. She writes beautifully, but her narratives have a clear purpose, intense plotlines and compelling characters. But what I enjoy most about reading Austen is her subtle roasts. She always finds a way to poke fun at her male characters!

“You are mistaken, Mr. Darcy, if you suppose that the mode of your declaration affected me in any other way, than as it spared me the concern which I might have felt in refusing you, had you behaved in a more gentlemanlike manner.”

Everyone is capable of reading classics. The key is experimenting and finding what helps you enjoy the process. Stay consistent, stay curious, and you will find something valuable to take away.

