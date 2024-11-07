“CHROMAKOPIA,” Tyler, the Creator’s newest album.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tyler, the Creator announced his eighth studio album “CHROMAKOPIA” on Oct.16. Audiences went wild when it was announced and have been waiting for the arrival of the album. Tyler released “CHROMAKOPIA” on Oct. 28, 2024 at 6 a.m. on Monday. The track list is 14 songs long and a total run time of 53 minutes.

“CHROMAKOPIA” Tracklist

1. St. Chroma (feat. Daniel Caesar)

2. Rah Tah Tah

3. Noid

4. Darling, I (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

5. Hey Jane

6. I Killed You

7. Judge Judy

8. Sticky (feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

9. Take Your Mask Off(feat. Daniel Caesar & Latoyia Williams)

10. Tomorrow

11. Thought I Was Dead (feat. ScHoolboy Q & Santigold)

12. Like Him (feat. Lola Young)

13. Balloon (feat. Doechii)

14. I Hope You Find Your Way Home

My review of the album

As someone who is not a die-hard Tyler, the Creator fan, I thought I would give some opinions on “CHROMAKOPIA” from a non-fan perspective.

The album in itself is very loud and calling. Every song on the album has meaning behind it and it gets explained in each song. My favorite songs on the album are “Take Your Mask Off,” “Sticky” and “Darling, I.”

Tyler did not list his features on the tracklists at first, so listeners can discover and enjoy who is on the album. There was speculation that Frank Ocean was supposed to be on the album but he was not. That news was devastating but could have been speculated since he has not released music in a while.

This album was very flavorful and gave a punch to what Tyler, the Creator puts out. The themes range from paranoia, fame, aging, parenting, love, wealth flexes and confident spirits. It gives you that taste that Tyler aims for and it was achieved.

I thought it was very enjoyable for his newest album. The features, themes, production of the album is what made it captivated to listen to as a non-fan. I truly think this was a great album, even if I did not like a song as much it was still good and added so much to the album.





Overall thoughts and tour news

Overall, I would recommend “CHROMAKOPIA” to anyone who is interested in listening to new music, or is just a Tyler, the Creator fan. The album was so thought out and really draws in his listeners and that’s what I enjoyed about it. I keep finding myself going back to listen to it!

With this new album he has released, he also announced his world tour of “CHROMAKOPIA” with around 70 shows in a variety of cities and countries. Tyler is coming to Kansas City on Feb.8, 2025 and knowing Tyler as an artist, these tickets will sell out quickly. So get them as soon as you can and enjoy “CHROMAKOPIA.”

“CHROMAKOPIA” is out on all streaming platforms, so take a gander and try some new music!