Christmas Movies Ranked and Why

The Holiday season is a fun time to gather with your close friends and family to watch a movie. This time of year tends to bring out the best in us, and we feel inclined to be with our loved ones. The perfect opportunity to relax and spend quality time together watching cheery holiday movies. I love the holiday season because of the cheer that comes with Christmas. Snow can be a gloomy, dark thing, but when you look at the positives, it can be a fun time. I try to watch at least all of the holiday movies on this list every year between November and January. Make sure to cozy up and watch some of these movies this holiday season.

1: “Home Alone”

Originally released in 1990, “Home Alone” is the number one ranked on this list because almost everyone has seen this movie at least once. It’s a holiday staple when it comes to Christmas. The movie series is a must-watch every holiday season. Everyone knows the famous: “Pass this to Kevin, KEVIN’S NOT HERE.” Kevin misses his flight, causing some Christmas chaos.

Kevin plans fun booby traps to try and stop the robbers from getting into his house. All while his family is doing everything to get home to him in time. This movie brings in people of all ages because of its holiday charm and mystery. During the movie, you’re wondering what plan Kevin will come up with next. At the same time, you’re thinking: when will his family get home to him? “Home Alone” has the perfect balance of adventure and charm. I like this movie because it is more of a holiday movie than a Christmas movie.

2: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

The Grinch has been recreated multiple times throughout the years. The first one, released in 1966, was based on the Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” The second version, released in 2000, was a live-action take on the movie, with Jim Carrey as the Grinch and Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who. Then another cartoon version was released in 2018. The Grinch is a staple that everyone knows about. It’s so good that it has been remade many times.

All three of these movies have certain qualities that make them good. I like the original because I have seen it the most. Many people like it best because it’s the truest to the original story. The second movie is very creative because it’s live action. It’s very cool to see this fake world brought to life in a human way. In the latest movie, the music is better than in all the movies before. There are also up-to-date references that help bring the story of The Grinch into modern world ideas. I also don’t believe that The Grinch is the Christmas villain. He’s just a little guy who had a bad childhood. The Grinch can be seen in all stores during the holiday season. The Grinch is definitely worth watching this holiday season.

3: “The Polar Express”

Released in 2004, “The Polar Express” has a nostalgic feeling, as it brings kids to the land of Christmas. This special land is something no one has seen before. Children are supposed to believe in Santa so that the spirit of Christmas stays forever. The mystery behind the train adds the Christmas charm to the movie and to the anticipation you feel around Christmas time. Bringing in kids who want to know more about where the presents come from every year. The story targets the belief that Christmas helps more kids continue to believe in the Christmas spirit. This movie is animated, so there is a funky aspect to it. The music also just brings me joy as it is truly the sound of the Christmas spirit. The bell at the end of the movie will warm your heart and activate that true Christmas spirit.

4: “Frosty the Snowman”

“Frosty the Snowman” was released in 1969 and is an animated version of a snowman. It is a fun and childish way to showcase Frosty. The song “Frosty the Snowman” personally carries Christmas vibes during the holiday season. The music is so cheerful that it can brighten anyone’s day. The story is so heart-warming as a young girl helps Frosty to make sure that he stays cold enough. It’s a story of friendship and adventure. We see a determined kid trying to help her new friends throughout the whole movie. This helps children around the world understand what it means to be a friend. I love this movie because of the perfect way it captures friendship. The snow brings in the holiday cheer of the season.

5: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was released in 1968 and is about the iconic red-nose that leads Santa through the blizzard on Christmas. Rudolph was the shy reindeer who didn’t have many friends. Then, during a crisis, he was the one to save Santa and Christmas for all children around the world.

Rudolph is a role model for kids who may feel left out or different from their classmates. The movie is really about the kindness of Christmas. Mainly, the Christmas cheer for all. This movie is a classic because it’s been around for so long, and still played every holiday season.

6: “A Christmas Prince”

The Netflix Original, “A Christmas Prince,” was released in 2017 and is the first of a three-movie series. This movie shows true heart by showing how someone can be forgiven after they make a mistake. I also really enjoyed this movie because the main character goes to the fictional country of Aldovia to write a story about the prince. She finds her true meaning in life in Aldovia, all because of a work assignment. This is definitely a romance story, and it truly captures that cheery Christmas feeling. I feel like I had to add at least one romance movie to this list for the Christmas season.

7: “Charlie Brown Christmas”

“Charlie Brown Christmas” was released in 1965 and has been bringing joy to every holiday season since. I definitely had to include this in my list as I grew up watching these cute little holiday movies. Charlie Brown chooses the tree that no one else wants, and he shows it true Christmas spirit. This shows children around the world what the Christmas spirit is. Christmas can look different for everyone; it’s the people you’re with that make it fun and cheery. The animation behind this movie is wonderful as it is able to capture wonderful details of Christmas, following kids through this time. The tree in this movie is truly iconic for Christmas.

8: “Elf”

“Elf” was released in 2013 and falls into last place on my list, which might be a controversial topic for some. I really enjoy watching the classics around the holidays. “Elf” is a Christmas comedy in which a human boy raised by elves is brought into the real world without knowing the necessary social cues. He helps kids believe in the Christmas spirit even when people tell them not to. I love that Buddy the Elf is able to keep the magic in Christmas for kids. Many adults love this holiday film because of the humor used by the lack of social cues. This movie is definitely a holiday staple you must watch each year.

Final Thoughts

I love to curl up on a cold day to watch Christmas movies with my family and my cats. I enjoy relaxing while letting the holiday spirit warm me up. There are a lot of movies not included on this list because there are too many to even count. This list is just made up of some of the holiday movies that I rewatch every year. I especially love the animated Christmas movies, and that’s why most of my list contains original holiday movies. I hope you find some fun holiday watches after reading this list. Happy Holidays.