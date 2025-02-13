This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

A little over a year ago, I wrote an article about girls’ flag football. Since then, the sport has continued to grow in popularity. In 2023, the Arizona Cardinals took a big step in supporting young girls in sports by introducing a statewide girls’ flag football program.

Many NFL teams followed in Arizona’s footsteps by introducing their own girls’ flag football leagues. In one year, the number of states offering girls’ flag football as a sanctioned sport has jumped from eight to 12; not including the numerous states that have introduced pilot programs through the NFL and other groups.

Meet Kaitlyn Liddle

Colorado became the 11th state to introduce girls’ flag football to the Colorado High School Athletics Association (CHSAA) in April of 2024. The implementation of the game as a sanctioned sport allows many young girls who have played on club teams before or never in their life, the opportunity to learn a new sport through school. The NFL has a variety of leagues and club team opportunities across the country but having a high school team is an even bigger step.

A senior at Colorado’s Loveland High School, Kaitlyn Liddle, explains how playing flag football keeps her active during her off-season.

Liddle plays on the girls’ basketball and golf team at her high school and got her start with football in the summer of 2024. She started practicing at the end of her junior year and through the summer as her school began to build the team. Now, she’s a jack-of-all-trades playing middle linebacker, offensive line and wide receiver for her school’s affiliate team, Mountain Vista.

Success Upon Success

Because of its newness, Liddle’s team consists of girls from three districts and seven different schools, mostly in the Denver area. She says there is already talk of adding more teams next season due to growing popularity.

Liddle’s team became the first to win the 4A Colorado State Championships, paving the way for the future of girls’ high school flag football.

Liddle is excited to continue her journey with the sport as her coach is coaching an off-season club team with opportunities to travel to places like Texas and Arizona, ultimately building connections with national teams.

“I would just say if you’re interested in doing it, go for it,” Liddle said. “Because there are so many opportunities and it’s such a growing sport.”

Liddle says to do your research because, “A lot of the girls on our football team have played football in the past through club sports. Whether that was a co-ed team or if there was just a specific girls football team. There’s a girl on our team who played girls’ tackle and there’s all this other stuff which are opportunities.”

Liddle is amongst many young girls entering the inclusive sports environment and flag football isn’t alone in its blossoming. Girls’ wrestling participation, for example, has nearly doubled in the past two years according to USA wrestling.

The Future is Bright

Come the 2028 Summer Olympics, you can expect to see flag football as well — both women’s and men’s — hopefully acting as a catalyst for more involvement at the high school level.

The NFL describes how “[Flag football] is the most inclusive and accessible format of football, played by people of all ages and genders, with women and girls driving some of the sport’s fastest growth.”

Not to mention, the recent Super Bowl LIX commercial that ran on Feb. 9 about making girls’ flag football a varsity sport in all 50 states.

It seems to be more than a sport but rather an opportunity for young girls to be empowered as the strong individuals they are. Liddle emphasized how lucky she got with her teammates, new friendships and memories all in just a matter of months. Take Kaitlyn Liddle’s story as a reminder that it is never too late to try something new. You never know how much a sport could change your life.

Girls’ flag football is on the rise — watch out America, this is the future.

