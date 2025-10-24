Chase Atlantic expands their sound with ‘LOST IN HEAVEN (HIGH AS HELL)’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Four new tracks extend the “Lost in Heaven” era, blending familiar vibes with hints of the band’s evolving sonic direction.

Almost a year after the release of their fourth studio album, “LOST IN HEAVEN,” Chase Atlantic have returned with a deluxe edition titled: “LOST IN HEAVEN (HIGH AS HELL).” The trio adds four new tracks to the tail end of the record, songs that stand apart sonically yet still feel cohesive within the project. Together, they serve as a smooth transition into Chase Atlantic’s newest sound, which might be closer than we think.

“FACEDOWN”

It’s clear the sequencing of the deluxe tracks wasn’t random; each song feels purposefully placed to create a seamless extension of the original album. Ending the album with “DON’T LAUGH” was a great stylistic choice overall, as it felt like the project had concluded. However, by continuing this era, adding “FACEDOWN” directly after that track was hands down the right move. While the last track on the standard edition is mellow and slower than some of the other tracks, “FACEDOWN” still keeps that same sentiment, while incorporating other instrumentals and elements we see previously in the album. Chase Atlantic doesn’t give us whiplash, but instead a helping hand into the new tracks they have to show us.

One lyric to describe the track: “It’s like a part of you just wanted me to bleed out”

“WARCRY”

Transitioning into a song with more bass and a sound that most would associate with Chase Atlantic overall, “WARCRY” hits us hard and brings us back. A track focused on revenge and confidence, the lyrics are hit or miss, and the production seems to be missing something. While the verses are hard-hitting, the chorus builds toward another verse instead of the drop listeners might expect. The low-pass vocals during the melodic bridge seem to plead for forgiveness, and after a few listens, it’s granted. Though it’s not the strongest of the four new tracks, “WARCRY” has clearly resonated with fans, with many praising its bridge and outro as standout moments.

One lyric to describe the track: “This ain’t a song, it’s a war cry / F*ck with me and it’s a war crime”

“REMIND ME”

Released earlier than the other tracks on the deluxe edition, track 16 really set the mood and hyped up fans for what was to come. While we couldn’t quite tell if they were closing out the “LOST IN HEAVEN” era, or extending it with the announcement of this track, immediately upon first listen, we knew the answer. Incorporating their signature soundbites of a tiger roar and a blade draw that’s been around since their first projects, it’s still heartwarming for fans to hear in songs after all these years. Though the lyrics are far from such, calling back to their explicit roots that have contributed to their popularity over the past decade (sorry, mom). This song feels the most cohesive out of the four deluxe tracks and is extremely well-rounded sonically. Finishing off the last thirty seconds with a rhythmic stutter before the final chorus hits is the cherry on top of the song before we close out into the last track of this era.

One lyric to describe the track: I don’t think I can put one here

“VICTORY LAP (Feat. De’wayne)”

Circling back to the sequencing of the deluxe tracks in relation to the standard album, this was easily the strongest choice to close out the “LOST IN HEAVEN” era. Featuring DE’WAYNE, a longtime friend and collaborator of the Australian trio, the track instantly resonated with fans who were thrilled to hear his verse. In the bridge of the song, Larissa Lambert delivers a dreamlike, almost monotone vocal performance, singing: “Guess this is where they roll up the credits / but it ain’t over.” It’s a fitting line to end the deluxe version of “LOST IN HEAVEN” on, leaving listeners with a sense of both closure and continuation. Musically, the song bounces around in tempo and vibe, rolling multiple songs into one, which is the “new sound” the band is looking to transition to in the future.

“It’s kind of a style we’ve never even touched on before,” says Christian Anthony in an interview with Joel Madden. “It’s the bridge into our next style, from ‘Lost In Heaven’ to [our next album].”

One lyric to describe the track: “You think that you know me but you don’t”

Chase Atlantic has done more than just extend an era; they’ve offered a glimpse into what’s next. The deluxe tracks flow from the original album, balancing familiarity with experimentation, giving fans both closure and anticipation. From the introspective melancholy of “FACEDOWN” to the collaborative energy presented on “VICTORY LAP,” the band proves that they’re far from afraid to evolve while staying true to their signature roots. Posing as the bridge to their next chapter, one thing is clear: Chase Atlantic’s journey is far from over, and it’s only getting more compelling.