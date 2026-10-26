Calling It Now: These Will Be the Biggest Halloween Costumes of 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every Halloween, a few costumes completely take over. They come from the year’s biggest movies, musicians, fashion trends and, occasionally, a random internet moment nobody could have predicted.

2026 has given us plenty of options. From “Obsession” and “The Odyssey” to Zara Larsson and the return of Hannah Montana nostalgia, here are the costumes I predict we’ll see everywhere this Halloween and how to recreate them.

Movies & TV

Freaky Nikki from “Obsession”

After Bear’s wish causes Nikki’s love for him to turn into a terrifying obsession, “Freaky Nikki” became one of the most memorable looks in “Obsession.”

Get the look: Red and black zebra halter top, black leather shorts, slouchy black boots, long black hair and plenty of fake blood.

Shane & Ilya from “Heated Rivalry”

Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s secret relationship, all while playing as professional hockey rivals, makes them an easy duo costume.

Get the look: Hollander and Rozanov jerseys, black mini skirts, tall black boots and hockey gloves. Just make sure you’re wearing opposing jerseys.

Hannah & Garrett from “Off Campus”

Instead of simply putting Garrett in a Briar hockey jersey, recreate Hannah and Garrett’s own Halloween costumes from “Off Campus,” a bunny and vampire.

Get the look: Hannah needs a white corset and shorts, bunny ears and white boots. For Garrett, grab black pants, a white button-down, a vampire cape and fangs.

Athena from “The Odyssey”

With Zendaya taking on Athena in “The Odyssey,” the classic Greek goddess costume is getting a very 2026 update.

Get the look: A flowing white dress, gold waist piece, laurel accessories, gold jewelry and lace-up sandals.

Spider-Man from “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

Spider-Man is a Halloween classic, but “Brand New Day” gives us another excuse to make the superhero fashionable.

Get the look: Try a Spider-Man top with baggy jeans, sneakers and a leather jacket. You could also pair a Spider-Man tank with a red mini skirt, tall boots and a mask.

Catherine from “Wuthering Heights”

Margot Robbie’s Catherine brings romantic period fashion and plenty of red and white into 2026.

Get the look: Pair a white corset or romantic blouse with a long red skirt, pearls, red ribbons and vintage-inspired hair that consists of two half French braids connected by a red ribbon similar to how a corset is laced.

Nate & Cassie from “Euphoria”

Nate and Cassie have always brought enough chaos to “Euphoria,” so naturally they make an even better Halloween costume with some fake blood involved.

Get the look: Cassie gets a white corseted bridal mini, veil and heels while Nate wears a black tux and bow tie. Finish both looks with fake blood.

Hannah Montana

20 years after “Hannah Montana” premiered, 2026 feels like the perfect year to bring back the blonde wig.

Get the look: Blonde wig with bangs, sparkly top, jeans or a sequined mini skirt, rhinestone belt, boots and a bedazzled microphone.

Music’s Biggest Costume Contenders

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson’s colorful “Midnight Sun” aesthetic is basically Halloween inspiration waiting to happen.

Get the look: Mix pink, aqua and orange with tiny skirts, layered tops, flowers, sparkles, colorful makeup and fun heels.

Olivia Rodrigo

Instead of recycling another “SOUR” or “GUTS” costume, try one of Rodrigo’s softer 2026 looks.

Get the look: A pale pink babydoll mini dress, white ankle socks and chunky black Mary Janes.

Mariah the Scientist

Mariah the Scientist’s monochromatic green military-inspired stage look is one of my favorite costume possibilities this year.

Get the look: Green corset or bodysuit, matching shorts, military-style hat, fingerless gloves, thigh straps and tall green boots.

Dolly Parton

Big hair, rhinestones and heels? Dolly Parton was practically made for Halloween.

Get the look: Big blonde curls, flared jeans, a tied red or pink blouse, platform heels, hoops and plenty of rhinestones.

Charli xcx

We can leave the plain neon green Brat costumes behind while still taking inspiration from Charli herself.

Get the look: Micro shorts or a white mini skirt, graphic top, tall black boots, oversized sunglasses, silver jewelry and messy black hair.

Alysa Liu

After Liu’s huge year in figure skating, I’m predicting at least a few Olympic-inspired costumes.

Get the look: Gold-fringed or sequined skating dress, white shoes and, most importantly, a big gold medal.

The Internet Gave Us This One

Punch the Monkey

Yes, I’m predicting a monkey. Punch and his beloved orangutan plush became one of those extremely specific internet moments that could only happen in 2026.

Get the look: Brown tank, brown fringed mini skirt, monkey ears and an orange orangutan plush. Without the plushie, you’re just a monkey.

2026 Fashion Trends, But Make Them Halloween

Victoria’s Secret Angel

With ultra-feminine glam still going strong, expect to see plenty of wings this Halloween.

Get the look: Rhinestone corset or bra, white shorts, silver heels, huge white wings and an optional pink striped robe.

Sailor

Hear me out: stripes.

Striped tops and nautical fashion have been everywhere, so naturally I think they’ll make their way into Halloween.

Get the look: Striped fitted top, navy or white mini skirt, sailor cap and red neck scarf. Add ballet flats, Sambas or tall boots.

Y2K Ladybug

If stripes get a costume, polka dots deserve one too. Instead of a basic ladybug, I’m predicting a Y2K version.

Get the look: Red and black polka-dot top, mini skirt, tiny wings and antennae paired with platform shoes, a shoulder bag, rhinestones and glossy makeup.

Peacock

For anyone who believes Halloween is the time to do the absolute most, a peacock might be the answer.

Get the look: Peacock feather corset, tiny feathered skirt, dramatic tail feathers and blue, green and gold glitter makeup.

Unicorn

Leave the rainbow tutu unicorn in the 2010s. The 2026 version is giving Y2K fantasy girl.

Get the look: White corset, ruffled bloomers or mini skirt, fluffy leg warmers, horn and pastel hair.

My 2026 Halloween Prediction

Cats, devils and cowgirls aren’t going anywhere, but the best Halloween costumes are the ones that immediately remind you of a specific year.

That’s why I’m betting on everything from Freaky Nikki and Zara Larsson to Y2K ladybugs and Punch the monkey. They represent the movies we watched, music we played, fashion trends we wore and internet moments we somehow all became invested in.

Of course, one viral moment between now and Oct. 31 could change everything, but if Halloween weekend arrives and you’re surrounded by Freaky Nikkis, hockey players, VS Angels and people carrying stuffed orangutans, don’t say I didn’t warn you.