Building a Capsule Wardrobe that Works

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Dressing in Missouri can be confusing, especially this time of year, but having the right staple pieces doesn’t have to be. I’m a firm believer that once you get those out of the way, you don’t really have to worry about anything else with your outfits. When you stop buying things you don’t need, it becomes easier to invest in well-made items that last longer and hold up season after season, and that’s truly what makes it a capsule wardrobe.

Essential T-shirt

As there are a lot of interpretations of what an “essential T-shirt” means, a classic crew neck that will last you forever comes from rag & bone. Although I do hate to admit it, it’s worth the price. Because it’s made with pima cotton — known for its durability — you’re investing in your clothes and therefore investing in yourself; it’s girl math. Another great option is the J.Crew linen T-shirt, especially for spring. I have it in multiple colors, and it goes with everything while being just the right length to match with pants or shorts — since it’s always a toss up here in the Midwest.

Jeans

I care very strongly about jeans, as it pays off to invest in them. There is nothing like having a great pair of jeans, especially since they are the world’s most versatile pants. I was once blessed with a pair from PAIGE, and I will never go back. It’s like a reward every time I find out they’re clean since they’re constantly in heavy rotation. They’re made of cotton, polyester and spandex, so you can basically call them leggings at that point. You also can’t have a jeans list without J.Crew. While I could write a whole article solely on J.Crew, this will do for now to get the point across. Everyone needs a pair; they fit amazingly, there are so many options and they are a reasonable price for the quality you get.

Sneakers

I’ve always loved shoes. I think they are such an underrated part of an outfit. If you can find some that are cute and go with everything, what could be better? Through all the shoes I’ve owned, VEJAs have by far been my favorite. They can be dressed up or down, they’re comfortable and there are so many colors to choose from. They are also super easy to clean, so they last forever. Another shoe with a similar vibe but with a little bit more personality are Golas. I often find the most fun color combinations through other sites like Free People or Evereve, so make sure to examine all your sources before you make your decision. You, of course, can’t forget the classic Adidas: the trailblazer of cool girl sneakers. Sambas are the most popular shoes with the most variations, the Gazelle and Campus sneakers are also a common pick.

Jewelry

To stack or not to stack is the question we’ve all been debating for years. Either way, David Yurman will forever be my go-to for meaningful jewelry I know will last forever, but Gorjana has been the best unique, affordable jewelry I have ever found. Although it’s not $10, you definitely get what you pay for and more with them. All of its jewelry is also plated with 18-karat gold, so it’s allergen-friendly! Jewelry is definitely my favorite part of any outfit, and I love that there are so many options out there for people to express themselves with it however they see fit.

sunglasses

Although I have quite the track record with losing sunglasses, I will never stop investing in them. They complete every outfit, and if you ask your ophthalmologist, they are necessary, so take that as an excuse to indulge on that pair you’ve been looking at. It doesn’t get much better than Ray-Ban, in my opinion. It’s as classic as classic can get and so worth it. If you’re anything like me and think you need a new pair every day and can’t keep up with buying a new pair of Ray-Bans every time, Target is definitely the place to go, but don’t expect your eyes to be protected — your eye doctor might not love you for this one. Another pair I’ve found and loved are goodr sunglasses. Unlike Target, these ones are polarized and protect your eyes from UV rays. And they’re cheap. It’s a win-win!

At the end of the day, building a capsule wardrobe is all about finding pieces that make you feel like you. When everything in your closet works together, you spend less time stressing over outfits and more time actually enjoying them. It’s not about having more, it’s about having better. Trends will come and go, but a solid foundation never fails you. So whether it’s taking my advice and finally investing in that perfect pair of jeans, sticking to sneakers you know you love or finally building that jewelry stack, a capsule wardrobe isn’t just practical, it’s personal. And once you have it down, getting dressed becomes the easiest part of your day.