The other day I went on a spring-cleaning frenzy and rediscovered my long forgotten TBR list. I had so many books I wanted to read this year, yet they sat on my shelf collecting dust. To avoid letting myself—or my reading goal—down, I’ve started finding ways to incorporate reading into my daily life.

How to Make Reading a Daily Habit

Attach it to an existing habit

One of the best ways to build a new habit is to connect it to something you already do. Instead of scrolling on my phone before bed, I swap 20 minutes of screen time for reading. Not only does this help me sleep better, but it also keeps me from falling into the endless scroll. I also read a newsletter while eating breakfast to add in a little extra reading time each day.

Keep a book with you

One of the easiest ways to read more is to always have a book on hand. Whenever I have free time between classes, I read a few pages. These short bursts of reading add up and before you know it, you’re finishing books faster than you expected.

Make it easy

You don’t need to spend hours reading every day to be classified as a reader. Start small—set a 5-10 minute timer and see how many pages you can get through. As your reading stamina builds, you’ll naturally start reading for longer periods without even thinking about it.

Create a reading ritual

I love winding down at night by setting the mood for reading. I turn on my ambient lights, curl up in a blanket and read before bed. Having a ritual makes reading feel intentional and enjoyable rather than just another task on my to-do list.

Listen to audiobooks

If sitting down to read feels overwhelming, audiobooks are a great alternative. Whether I’m walking to class, cleaning my room or running errands, I can still knock out some reading. Many public libraries offer free audiobook services and plenty of apps make it easy to listen on the go. I would recommend Libby, but whatever app connects to your public library is perfect

Read what excites you

Reading is personal—don’t force yourself to read something just because it’s trending. Pick up books that genuinely interest you so you’re excited to keep turning the pages.

Track your progress

Finishing a book is such a satisfying feeling and tracking your progress can help keep you motivated. Whether you use Goodreads, Storygraph (a women-owned app), a physical reading journal or another tracking method, seeing how much you’ve read can inspire you to keep going.

Final Thoughts

Your reading journey will ebb and flow depending on where you are in life and that’s OK. The goal isn’t to read a set number of books—it’s to enjoy the process. Find stories that make you want to keep reading and let yourself get lost in them.