Bringing Back Disney Channel’s ‘Monstober’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every October growing up, Disney Channel would have a spooky “Monstober” marathon — a collection of Halloween episodes and movies. Considering it is spooky season, I have put together a list of the best episodes and films that have the Disney magic and mild scares on Disney+.

Movies

“Halloweentown”

One of the most iconic Disney Halloween movies, originally released in 1998 “Marnie and her siblings discover their spooky heritage in Halloweentown,” as described by Disney+.

“Girl vs. Monster”

This one is my personal favorite. “The daughter of two monster-hunters must take on a monster of her own,” according to Disney+.

“Hocus Pocus”

Classic Halloween fare. As said by Disney+: “Three 17th-century Salem witches are conjured up by unsuspecting children.”

“Haunted Mansion”

The movie is based on the classic Disney amusement park ride. “A family comes face to face with 999 grim, grinning ghosts in creepy, oldGracey Manor,” says Disney+.

“Twitches”

If you didn’t catch the on-campus showing of this movie, consider this your sign to check it out. “Reunited twin girls discover they have magical powers,” Disney+ says.

“Spooky Buddies”

If your parents grew up watching AirBud, you should think about watching this movie from the spinoff AirBuds series. “The puppies go on a spooky adventure through a mysterious haunted mansion in this fur-raising flick,” as described by Disney+.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Let the debate over whether this is a Christmas or Halloween movie commence. As Disney summarizes: “Pumpkin King Jack Skellington tries to take over Christmas.”

“Under Wraps”

A fittingly punny title, this Disney movie is about: “Three friends revive a mummy in a neighbor’s basement.”

“FrankenWeenie”

The second Tim Burton entry on this list, Disney+ describes this movie as:“Disney presents a comic twist on a classic tale from Tim Burton” (Disney+).

Episodes

“A.N.T Farm”

Here are the brief summaries Disney+ provides on these ‘spooktacular’ episodes.

Season 1 Episode 3: “Cameron convinces Olive that her locker is haunted.”

Season 1 Episode 14: “The Ants are monsters and the older kids are regular humans.”

Season 2 Episode 13: “Mutant Chyna develops a forbidden crush on a boy who is human.”

Season 3 Episode 12: “The mutants arrive at what they think is a boarding school for monsters.”

“Austin and Ally”

For a more musically driven “Monstober,” consider the following, as described by Disney+.

Season 2 Episode 1: “Jimmy Starr asks Austin to perform at his annual Halloween Costume party.”

Season 3 Episode 20: “Power outage leaves the friends locked in Sonic Boom overnight.”

Season 4 Episode 15: “A trip to New York inspires three spooky stories.”

“Best Friends Whenever”

This time-traveling comedy features one “Monstober” worthy episode, with a summary from Disney+.

Season 1 Episode 9: “Barry alters the girls’ power so they can teleport.”

“Dog With a Blog”

Another furry friend anchors these episodes, with descriptions from Disney+.

Season 2 Episode 3: “It’s Halloween at the James-Jennings House.”

Season 3 Episode 2: “On Halloween, Bennett and Ellen overhear Stan’s voice.”

“Girl Meets World”

This legacy Disney show holds a few spooky contenders, with summaries courtesy of Disney+.

Season 1 Episode 11: “On Halloween, Auggie hosts a night of scary stories.”

Season 2 Episode 18: “Riley and Maya meet a ghost.”

Season 3 Episode 15: “What would it be like if Riley and Maya had never met?”

“Good Luck Charlie”

A few contenders from this classic Disney sitcom, as described by Disney+.

Season 2 Episode 25: “Teddy and Ivy take Charlie trick or treating, but an annoying kid ruins their night.”

Season 3 Episode 16: “For Halloween, Amy dresses up like a kangaroo.”

Season 4 Episode 14: “Teddy and her friends decide to go ‘Halloween Caroling.”

“Gravity Falls”

This animated classic provides one spooky episode, as described by Disney+.

Season 1 Episode 12: “It’s Gravity Falls’ version of Halloween in summer.”

“Hannah Montana”

Maybe an unlikely source of “Monstober” material, “Hannah Montana” still provides mild scares in this episode, as described by Disney+.

Season 1 Episode 17: “Miley’s cousin Luann arrives from Tennessee.”

“I Didn’t Do It”

This short-lived Disney show still packs in a Halloween episode, with this Disney+ description.

Season 1 Episode 18: “At the Holla-ween fest, Garrett is stuck in a corn maze.”

“Jessie”

Set in NYC, it’s no surprise that the nanny and kids get up to Halloween activities. Check out these episodes as described by Disney+.

Season 2 Episode 1: “The kids go trick or treating while Jessie fights exhaustion.”

Season 3 Episode 1: “Jessie and the kids throw a Halloween Party.”

Season 4 Episode 18: “Stuart warns the kids about a ghost named Abigail.”

“KC Undercover”

Is it really a Disney list without Zendaya present? Here’s an episode with a summary courtesy of Disney.

Season 1 Episode 24: “K.C. and Marisa lose K.C.’s spy bracelet.”

“Liv and Maddie”

A staple of 2010s Disney, “Liv and Maddie” provides several “Monstober” contenders with these plots as described by Disney+.

Season 2 Episode 3: “Maddie accidentally triggers a spell on Halloween.”

Season 3 Episode 4: “Maddie and Willow try to scare Parker and Reggie.”

Season 4 Episode 3: “The boys learn their school doesn’t do Halloween.”

“Shake It Up”

Zendaya returns for a few episodes from “Shake It Up,” with plot descriptions from Disney+.

Season 2 Episode 5: “Flynn suspects his new neighbor Zane is an alien.”

Season 3 Episode 25: “Flynn challenges Ty and Deuce to stay the night in a haunted house.”

“Wizards of Waverly Place”

With the word “wizard” in the title, it’s only right that this show should cap off the list. Here’s the most “Monstober” episode as described by Disney+.

Season 3 Episode 2: “The Russo family tries to create the scariest haunted house ever.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Monstober is more than just a Halloween-themed program. It’s nostalgic, fun and lightly scary episodes and movies that everyone can enjoy.