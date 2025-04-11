Brighter Days Ahead: A Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Confession No. 1: I am incredibly picky with my music.

Confession No. 2: At first I didn’t like most of the songs on the “eternal sunshine” album.

Confession No. 3: I cried my eyes out to “eternal sunshine: brighter days ahead” and my perception completely changed.

Context

Okay, for some context, I have a habit of listening to a new album and if I don’t like it after about thirty seconds, I skip it. I usually have to listen to songs a few times before I connect to them, and new albums take me a long time to figure out how I feel about them. That’s a big reason why I never write album reviews, even though I am incredibly opinionated when it comes to my music.

But when I listened to the new songs on “eternal sunshine: brighter days ahead,” I immediately messaged my editor and begged her to let me write a review. I’ve been a casual Ariana Grande enjoyer, but I tend to follow the same trend of having a few favorites from her albums, while the rest are skips. “eternal sunshine” followed this pattern, but “brighter days ahead” had no skips.

The Sound & Theme

The album’s instrumentation has an otherworldly feel, blending ethereal, star-like sounds with a distinct beat and unique vocalization. These elements come together to create a cohesive sonic experience that feels both cosmic and deeply personal. The vulnerability in Grande’s voice on this album is some of her most raw yet. One of my personal favorites from her discography is “ghostin,” and this album recreates the beautiful honesty of that song.

Along with six brand-new songs, we were also treated to an almost 30-minute music video featuring all the new tracks and “eternal sunshine.” Grande presents a complex storyline throughout the video and delivers a stunning performance. It touched my soul, and I highly recommend watching it. It follows up on the music video for “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).”

To bring you up to speed, Grande plays a character named Peaches in the music video. She visits a facility called “brighter days ahead”—a place designed to remove painful memories and provide peace of mind. In the “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” video, Peaches is quite young, but in this new video, she’s much older. She returns to the facility to confront and erase the last of her sorrowful memories. As she re-experiences these memories—both old and new—the deluxe tracks are woven into the storyline, adding layers of emotional depth. The nearly thirty-minute video includes performances of songs from the original album and the deluxe tracks, seamlessly integrating them into the narrative for a cohesive experience. I’m not going too in depth into the music video in this review, but I would 100% recommend you give it a watch.

In my opinion, you can always tell when an artist is fully invested in their work, and this album—and its deluxe songs—feels authentically Ariana. It’s raw, honest and tragically beautiful, with each song showcasing a deeply personal reflection of her growth. The honesty and emotional depth are what truly sets this album apart.

Track-by-Track Review

I first heard the original version and immediately felt a deep connection to it, but the extended version took everything to another level. The combination of the instrumentation and lyrics creates such a powerful, emotional experience that brings tears to my eyes. It feels like a glimpse into Ariana Grande’s soul—raw and vulnerable. She candidly shares her deepest insecurities about her relationship and the impact of its aftermath. I was going through something similar when it first came out, and it provided a small comfort, reminding me that I wasn’t alone. The song begins like a journey through space and time, with the nostalgic crackle of a record player and the sound of a spaceship taking off, setting the stage for a deeply reflective and emotional ride. The additional verses dive into the effects of the divorce and how she navigates moving forward after the heartbreak, making the song feel even more profound and relatable.

“Now you’re long gone in Cali (Now you’re long)

And me, I’m still unpacking (Still unpacking)

Why I even allowed you on the flight” “intro (end of the world) – extended version” Ariana Grande

She continues the space theme, opening with ethereal twinkling sounds and layering in beautiful metaphors for her past relationships. The song feels dreamlike, using “The Twilight Zone” as a metaphor for a relationship that was both magical and confusing. The lyrics depict a romance where perceptions were warped and the truth was obscured. Grande captures the distorted nature of her past love, questioning what was real and what wasn’t. It’s definitely one of my favorites from the new songs. She carries on with her poetic imagery, weaving more metaphors about space and colors that reflect the people in her life. Grande remains truthful and honest throughout, expressing that she’s not longing for her past love, but rather grappling with the disbelief of the whole situation.

“Warm” begins with a more grounded melody, bringing a sense of earthiness while still incorporating atmospheric metaphors and space-like sounds. This track delves into Grande’s journey toward independence after a breakup. She poses questions throughout, yet ultimately affirms that she’s at peace with being alone as long as she feels safe and happy. The lighthearted instrumentation and vocals reflect her newfound confidence, conveying that she’s better off on her own than in a relationship that no longer serves her. This song is her anthem of independence—she doesn’t need anyone to hold her down; she can soar on her own success.

“‘Cause I’m cool

On my own

But it’s warmer

In your arms” “warm” Ariana Grande

The introduction to “dandelion” makes it stand out on the album. It opens with a trumpet and soft rain sounds before fading into a hypnotic beat that continues throughout the song. This track reminded me of her earlier work in the best way possible. Here, she shifts the narrative to commitment, singing about wanting a significant other to stay in her life. The flirtatious and sultry vibe is a refreshing contrast to the other tracks, making it a standout addition to my GRWM playlist. Her billowy dandelion metaphors fit the song beautifully and I can already see this song getting really popular on Tiktok.

“And, yes, I promise, if I’m being honest

You can get anything you’d like” “dandelion” Ariana Grande

“Past life” continues the album’s trend of rich, metaphor-heavy lyricism. Grande’s vocals take center stage, effortlessly showcasing her range against the backdrop of brilliant instrumentation. The song reflects on a past relationship that once provided comfort but is now something she’s ready to leave behind. After grappling with doubt and uncertainty, she ultimately realizes how harmful the relationship was. Grande expresses her desire to leave the tragic connection in a past life, fully embracing the idea of moving forward. She masterfully weaves metaphors throughout, excelling in her storytelling. This track has quickly become one of my favorites from the new additions.

“You think I’m lost but, that’s just how you found me

Maybe, I am the stranger after all” “past life” Ariana Grande

“Hampstead” serves as the perfect emotional conclusion to the album’s new songs. My trickle of tears quickly turned into a full-on waterfall, especially after learning more about its background. Hampstead, the London neighborhood where “Wicked” was filmed shortly after her divorce, holds significant meaning for her. One line that stands out to me is, “I left my heart in a pub in Hampstead.” In this moment, Grande directly addresses the public perception of her and the backlash she faced after rumors about her relationship with co-star Ethan Slater. She calls out the tabloids for not knowing the full story, giving us a glimpse into her personal struggle. The song feels incredibly intimate, and the background voices, which evoke the atmosphere of a London pub, make it feel as though she’s sharing a piece of her heart with us.

“You think you’ve read the book I’m still writing

I can’t imagine wanting so badly to be right.” “hampstead” Ariana Grande

Final Thoughts On Brighter Days Ahead

Overall, these additional songs add tremendous depth to the album, and I’ve had them on repeat for days—something rare for me. If you have the time, I highly recommend listening to these tracks and experiencing the beautiful storytelling that Grande masterfully weaves throughout “brighter days ahead.”