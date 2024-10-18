This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

October 2024 marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a campaign that has grown from a weeklong observance in 1985 to a month-long effort to educate and support those affected by the disease.

This article explores key facts, risk factors and ways to support those impacted by breast cancer, a disease that accounts for 30% of all new cancer cases in women nationwide.

History of Breast Cancer Awareness month

The pink ribbon, now synonymous with breast cancer awareness, was introduced in 1992 through a partnership between Estee Lauder and “Self” magazine. The vice president of Estee Lauder, a breast cancer survivor, used her platform and connections to the magazine to spread awareness about the disease.

Today, the initiative reaches millions, highlighting the stark reality that one in eight U.S. women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. The disease accounts for 30% of all new cancer cases in women nationwide and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women after lung cancer.

Know the facts

According to the American Cancer Society, a woman in the U.S. today has a one in 39 chance of dying from breast cancer. Nearly 30% of women with early-stage breast cancer later develop metastatic breast cancer. While less common, U.S. men make up one in 100 breast cancer diagnoses in the country.

There are about 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., including women who are undergoing treatment. Breast cancer is the most common type of non-skin cancer in women in the U.S.

Understand the risk factors

Risk factors for breast cancer include high exposure to estrogen, presence of dense breast tissue, giving birth at an older age, use of hormones for symptoms of menopause and smoking.

How to support

To support breast cancer awareness and prevention:

Stay informed about the facts and risk factors.

Reach out to those affected by breast cancer and offer support.

Schedule regular mammograms and be aware of warning signs.