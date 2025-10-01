Blush, brushes and bye weeks: the unexpected parallels of makeup and Fantasy Football

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the NFL season starting a couple weeks ago, it is a great time to talk about fantasy football. At first glance it may seem like fantasy football and makeup have absolutely nothing in common, but behind the scenes, they aren’t all that different. In both, the magic is in the lineup.

Here is a breakdown of how each fantasy football position aligns with makeup essentials.

Quarterback– Foundation

Your quarterback is just like your foundation; it’s the start of it all. It sets the look. If you have a shaky quarterback, everything suffers.

Finding the right quarterback is like finding your perfect shade; you gotta try some things out, and you’ll eventually find some that you like. Some quarterbacks might make your team (or face) oily, or some might make you flake.

It’s important to not only find a quarterback that fits your team but also one that makes you look good. Now, it is also very important to have a backup quarterback. If you drop your current foundation or it isn’t to your liking, you have another one you can “sub in.”

Wide receiver- Eyeshadow

Wide receivers bring bold flashiness to your team. They make the big plays that get the attention. They provide drama and flair to your team. These are the same attributes that eyeshadow brings to your look.

They’re expressive and versatile, giving you all the options you could want. They can either give your team a bold look or even a subtle flair you might want to add. Either way, the right choice brings an excitement to your team, or your look, that cannot be overlooked.

Running Back- Concealer

Running backs are the hidden gems on your team, they do the heavy lifting without all the flashiness of wide receivers. Much like concealers, they are called to action, have a lot of responsibility and can rescue your look when things aren’t quite going your way. Just like how concealers cover the imperfections and create an even look, running backs do exactly that for their team. A reliable running back can smooth over the uneven or imperfections on your lineup, such as a bad quarterback or a lot of your star players being injured.

Tight end- Mascara

Now, tight-ends are often underestimated, as they can complete and elevate your look, or they can ruin the whole look. A good tight end elevates your team and can take you to a new level that leaves a striking impact. But, an underperforming one can lead to you relying on them when they’re not the most dependable, which can make you look unfinished. Nobody likes a bad eyelash day.

Defense/Special Teams- Setting Spray

Defense may not seem as glamorous or necessary to a team, but it’s essential for stability, just like setting spray. Both hold your look and team in place, preventing chaos from unraveling the whole look. They may not get the most attention, but they can be the unsung heroes of your team. Their absence is glaring.

Kicker- Lip gloss or highlight

The kicker adds the finishing touches to your look, small but decisive. A bold lip look or a perfectly balanced highlight can add that ‘wow’ factor that brings the whole look together, like how a kicker’s points can help you clutch a win in a close fantasy matchup.

Really, fantasy football and makeup aren’t all that different in terms of strategy, creativity and balance. Each position on your roster and every product you use has its own role, which helps create a great look.

Success doesn’t come from one single star but from each element contributing to the whole. A great look blends well together with artistry and precision, a winning fantasy team thrives harmoniously with all its parts working in a well-oiled machine. Whether it’s in front of a mirror or on the field, the real beauty lies in the combination.