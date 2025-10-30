Black French Tips & Metallic Magic: The Fall and Halloween Nail Trends You’ll Be Obsessed With

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air’s crisp, the pumpkin patches are calling and spooky season is officially in session. Whether you’re planning your Halloween costume or just want to lean into “cozy-girl autumn” energy, your nails deserve to join the fun. This season’s nail trends mix everything we love about fall — warm tones, moody vibes and a little sparkle — with just the right amount of Halloween edge.

So grab your pumpkin spice latte and your favorite fuzzy sweater — here are the fall and Halloween nail trends that’ll have everyone asking, “Where’d you get your nails done?”

1. Black French Tips

Fall’s favorite french tips just got a dark twist. Black tips are sleek, bold and effortlessly cool — perfect for those “witchy but make it fashion” vibes. They pair beautifully with your fall neutrals and add a little edge to your Halloween lineup. Think less spooky, more chic sorceress sipping cider under the moonlight.

2. 3D Nail Art

The future is three-dimensional, and this fall’s 3D nail trend is here to prove it. From chrome bubbles to sculpted stars and spooky embellishments, this look brings your nails to life (literally). Add tiny pearls or silver accents for a glam harvest aesthetic, or lean into Halloween with subtle spider web textures. Either way, your nails are the main character.

3. Animal Print

Animal print is prowling its way into spooky season and we’re obsessed. Leopard spots and zebra stripes give major “chic black cat” energy, while cow print is perfect for that playful, “pumpkin patch core” vibe. Go subtle with neutral tones, or add a little glitter for a look that’s equal parts fierce and festive.

4. Polka Dots

Dots are having their comeback moment, and they’re surprisingly perfect for both fall and Halloween. Tiny white dots over a deep orange or black base can give you that “cute ghost” aesthetic — subtle, fun and totally wearable past Oct. 31. It’s giving vintage candy wrapper meets Pinterest manicure.

5. Metallic Art

Metallics are shining brighter than a full moon on Halloween night. Gold, copper and silver finishes are all over this season, adding a touch of glam to any fall outfit. Try a gold-foiled look for cozy autumn nights or silver chrome tips for a spacey, costume party-ready vibe. Metallic nails are basically the jewelry your costume didn’t know it needed.

6. Emerald Green

This is the ultimate witchy shade. Deep emerald is elegant, mysterious and so on-theme for spooky season. Whether you wear it glossy or glittered, it’s the perfect polish for fall festivities — and, let’s be honest, the release of Wicked makes it even more iconic. Elphaba would totally approve of this glam, green moment.

7. Mixed Metals

Silver, gold, bronze — why choose just one? Mixed metals are the trend for indecisive fall girls everywhere (and I say that lovingly). Alternate between colors for a glowy harvest vibe, or go full chrome for a futuristic Halloween look. It’s giving modern witch with metallic spell book energy.

8. Tortoise Shell

The tortoise shell mani remains the cozy classic we can’t quit. With its amber tones and warm, marbled texture, it’s like a pumpkin spice latte for your fingertips. The subtle caramel swirl pairs perfectly with everything from your flannel fits to your Halloween costume. Bonus: it’s versatile enough to carry you from spooky season straight into Thanksgiving.

Final Thoughts

This fall, your nails can (and should) be a full seasonal accessory — cozy, glam and maybe a little spooky. Whether you’re embracing your inner Elphaba with emerald polish or channeling your mysterious side with black French tips, these trends are the perfect way to celebrate fall and Halloween in style. And if you’re still searching for the perfect design, here are a few nail looks that capture the season’s cozy-meets-creepy vibe — from blood-dripped accents to metallic magic. Light a candle, queue up Hocus Pocus, and get ready to nail your autumn aesthetic.