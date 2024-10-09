This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

It’s time to start making a plan to vote in the upcoming election.

Did your elementary school host a mock election in 2012? Because mine did. That was the race between President Barack Obama and Senator Mitt Romney. Voting in a real election couldn’t have felt further away. Well, for us college girls, it’s not a mock election any longer. The real thing is almost here, and for many of us it’s our first big election. Voting can seem a little harder when you’re in college and away from home. But, there are options, because our voices are really important and it is our civic duty to make them heard!

To begin, I won’t tell you who to vote for or how I’m going to vote. But I am going to tell you how you can vote in Columbia, whether it’s at the polls or in the mail. I’m also going to lay out the issues on the ballot, since those aren’t talked about as much as the presidential or gubernatorial candidates. Finally, I’m going to explain why voting is important as a young person, especially for young women.

Why You Should Vote

We’ve heard it before: young people are the future of this country. It’s cliche but incredibly true. This is not a four year issue that you can put off until the next election. This election holds weight for both sides of the political spectrum. Although a president only gets to hold their position for four years, some of the things they do throughout their term will last way beyond 2028. For example, the next president could name two or more supreme court justices. As Taylor Swift would say, “That’s a real f*cking legacy.”

If that is not a good enough reason for you to cast your ballot, let me explain why we should not have a one vote mentality (i.e. my vote doesn’t matter because millions of other people vote). I get it. In Missouri, it feels like voting either way will not sway the dark red color that our state sports on 270 to Win. However, getting in this mindset goes against democracy and the fundamental ideas of this country. Can you imagine if every Republican in this state decided the election was safe, so none of them went to the polls? Or if all of the Democrats who thought there was no shot of this state ever turning blue decided to go to the polls? These things could make a huge difference in our state and consequently our country. We are a part of a large-scale effort, here, and what you decide to do on Nov. 5, 2024 matters.

As a side note, election calendars for your district can be found online! It’s important to note that elections happen more often than every four years, and the smaller the level, the more your voice and vote matters.

What’s On The Ballot for Missouri

If you’ve realized how important voting is, you’re going to need the lowdown on the amendments coming up in November. Sometimes those things get lost in translation amid the people running, but they’re still extremely important. The full ballot measures in legal terms can be found here, and this is my source for all of the information below: https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/petitions/2024BallotMeasures

Amendment 2: Every man in my life is talking about this one right now (seriously, I never want to hear the word “Parlay” again). Anyway, this ballot measure will allow licensed sports wagering in the state of Missouri for those 21 and older. If this passes, around 10% of the revenues will be allocated to education after expenses taken out for the Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund and the commission cut. The Missouri Constitution will not be amended if this does not pass.

Amendment 3: This is almost certainly the most contentious ballot measure of the 2024 election. Voting yes on Amendment 3 will remove Missouri’s ban on abortion, interference by the government on any matter concerning reproductive health would be considered invalid and it requires that the Missouri government may not discriminate against anyone providing or receiving reproductive healthcare. However, abortion may still be banned after fetal viability except in cases concerning the mother’s health or safety. A no vote maintains the ban on abortions.

Amendment 5: Another gambling amendment! This one issues an additional gambling boat license to operate on the Osage River from the Missouri River to the Bagnell Dam. If this passes, the proceeds will go to early-childhood literacy programs in elementary education. Also, there is a stipulation that it’s only valid if the area contains water. Is it a regular occurrence that the Osage River dries up? A no vote will maintain the current Missouri Constitution.

Amendment 6: This helps with the salaries and benefits for government employees such as sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys by imposing costs and fees. The goal is to make sure Missourians always have access to courts of justice. If passed, there would be no impact on taxes.

Amendment 7: Making the state laws consistent with the Missouri Constitution seems to be the goal of this amendment. It would allow only United States citizens to vote, limit voters to a single vote per candidates or issues, and make the winner of a political party the single candidate in a general election. Voting no would not change voting in the state of Missouri.

Proposition A: This raises the minimum wage in the state of Missouri! If this passes then on Jan. 1, 2025 the minimum wage would become $13.75 an hour. Then, it would increase by $1.25 per year until 2026 when the minimum wage would become $15 per hour. Beginning in 2027, the minimum wage would begin to be adjusted according to changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Additionally, this would require all employers to provide one hour of paid sick leave per every thirty hours worked. Certain institutions would be exempt, including “governmental entities, political subdivisions, school districts and education institutions.” If this does not pass the minimum wage will not change.

All of this is paraphrased information with the intention of informing you about some of the amendments on the ballot. I highly recommend further research beyond this article. A good place to start is www.vote411.org/missouri.

How You Can Vote in Columbia

The first step is registering to vote. If you haven’t yet, the last day is October 9, 2024 and you can do it online, through the mail, or in person at the Boone County Clerk’s Office.

Boone County Clerk’s Office address:

801 E. Walnut St., Rm. 236

Columbia, MO 65201

(573) 886-4375

If you are registered to vote in Boone County, there are a number of polling places very close to campus. Here is the website where you can check your polling place! https://report.boonecountymo.org/mrcjava/servlet/VR01_MP.I03050s

If you are not registered to vote, we need to talk about absentee ballots. I will personally be voting absentee for St. Louis county, and every place is different. For example, in Missouri I can request my absentee ballot now to vote in the November election. Google your county, and how to vote absentee. Then, to send it back, Mizzou has a mail location in the Student Center. Everything is super accessible and it is so important.

November is so soon, and this is a crucial election. Just because we’re young doesn’t mean we can’t make an impact at the polls. I’m so excited to finally cast my vote–because I am a nerd and I’ve been looking forward to voting since 2012–and I hope you will also make the decision to get out there and vote your little heart out. It’s baby’s first election!