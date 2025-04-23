April Favorites: What I Watched, Read, Listened To and Did This Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

The beginning of April has been a month of media consumption in many ways. Marking the start of Spring, I have begun to immerse myself in new movies, albums, books and hobbies to keep me busy.

Watch

After my annual watch of The Oscars this March, I was desperate to watch Best Picture winner: “Anora.” First of all, I have an unhealthy obsession with Mikey Madison, who plays Ani, and secondly I love independent films.

“Anora,” a film by Sean Baker, centers around Ani, a young sex worker living in Brooklyn, who falls for the son of a Russian billionaire, Vanya.

This film was a true masterpiece that made me forget I was watching a movie. Upon the opening scene, I was immediately drawn in and stayed that way for the entirety of the film.

I don’t find myself cracking up over a film very often but both characters, Vanya and Igor, a henchman hired by Vanya’s family, hilariously delivered their lines, making this film very humorous.

The complicated relationship between Igor and Ani brought such depth to the film, and I found myself rooting for them to help each other break out of their rough exteriors.

Madison knocks this role out of the park, from her subtle facial expressions, delivery of lines, all the way down to her Boston accent. She makes this film what it is: a masterpiece.

Everything about this film makes me want to keep coming back to it and I’ll definitely be having a rewatch soon.

Listen

This year I’m trying my best to expand my music knowledge and genres, and have become accustomed to listening to new albums every week or so.

I’ve always been a fan of Lana Del Rey, but never got the chance to fully immerse myself into her latest album “Did you know that there’s an ocean under Ocean Blvd.” This album is an absolute stand-out performance from her. Her voice has always been outstanding, and this album really captures her range and the complexity of her lyrics.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5HOHne1wzItQlIYmLXLYfZ?si=lRR4DAqnSzC8qD6qyi5V9Q

The progression of this album is beautiful and there’s a euphoric feeling entwined within every song that left me feeling serene and at peace.

My favorites on this album are “Margaret,” “Kintsugi” and “The Grants,” yet every song is a masterpiece of production. Del Rey pushes herself out of her comfort zone in this album by showcasing raw, personal emotions within each song on the record.

Upon seeing this year’s Lollapalooza lineup I noticed a familiar band: Wasia Project. I absolutely love the show “Heartstopper,” in which band member, William Gao, plays Tao. That’s how I discovered Wasia Project in the first place and I fell in love with them this month, specifically their EP “Isotope.” My favorite song off the EP is “Somebody Come Through.”

The duo combine their voices to crush my soul evidently because I shed tears throughout the entirety of my listening journey of their EP. They explore several themes such as depression and self-improvement.

They’ve become a new staple in my playlists as their single “Petals On The Moon” is currently on repeat for me. I’m looking forward to seeing them perform at Lollapalooza this summer!

Read

I surprisingly found small moments during this busy month to pick up a new book: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “We Should All Be Feminists.”

Adichie compiles one of her TED Talks on feminism into this short novel. She brings in her own personal experiences through her battle to create her own definition of what feminism is.

Her brilliant storytelling encapsulated me as a reader and gave me even more perspective on the negative light feminists get and the incorrect way society perceives them.

Although it was a quick read, it left a profound impact on me and made me proud to be a feminist.

Do

Via Pinterest, I’ve been inspired to start making collages. I love to craft, and I’ve recently been making collages for my friend’s birthdays, anniversary gifts and room decor.

I’m picky when it comes to what I craft because I have a fear of messing up, but collages are meant to be a mess and their imperfections make them unique. No collage I make is the same and that’s what I love about making them, plus people always love receiving something personalized.

Find some magazines, thrift old books, buy cheap ribbons and stickers and get crafting. The hardest part about making collages is not wanting to keep them for yourself!

I discovered some of my new favorite pieces of media during April by reaching outside of my comfort zone, and trying new things. As we begin to wrap up the semester, only weeks away from summer break, embrace your creativity in the moments of spare time you receive and indulge in things that bring you joy and peace to end the school year on a positive note.