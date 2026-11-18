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Printing photos is back, and they are making their way back into photo books. I personally now have three photo books, ranging from the time I graduated high school to a trip I took with my partner last summer. Capturing moments, relationships and scenery is the new Instagram carousel, and I’m here for it.

My perspective

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

As a college student, it is almost a must to bring a digital camera everywhere you go. A date? Camera. Going out with friends? Camera. Simply studying at Starbucks? Camera. Why yes, these photos and videos may be seen on your Instagram shortly after you download them from your camera, but you brought more than just your iPhone.

The renaissance of cameras, camcorders and digital single-lens reflexs (DSLR) is back!

There is something about having a camera in your hands that makes everyday moments feel a little more special. When documenting any moment, these photos become more than just another post on your social media.

We like having tangible media to document our lives. We are back to appreciating the roots of what modern-day Instagram and TikTok have become. While social media allows us to share our lives instantly, there is something different about having those memories physically in front of us.

Personally, I love printing out photos at least twice a year and replacing pictures in my old picture frames. The occasional thrift trip in pursuit of new frames gives me even more of a reason to print physical media and display it in my room. Instead of letting hundreds of photos sit in my camera roll, I get to choose the ones that mean the most to me and give them a place in my everyday life.

Take notes

If you find yourself gravitating towards these tangible memories again, do it.

Printing photos at Walmart may range from $0.14 to $0.18 per photo, depending on the print size. You do not need an expensive camera, a fancy scrapbook or a perfectly curated photo album to get started. Start with the photos already sitting in your camera roll.

Be intentional. Embrace that tangibility and give your memories a chance to live beyond your iCloud.

Make it personal

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

One of my favorite examples of this is a photo book I made after a trip to Philadelphia last summer. I filled the entire book with photos from every day of the trip, keeping everything in chronological order so I could relive the experience from beginning to end. I even added stickers, tickets, receipts and other little pieces of the trip that I had saved along the way.

Those little details are what make the book so special to me. A receipt from D’Angelo’s restaurant, a ticket from the Philadelphia Museum of Art and a postcard from the Philadelphia Magic Gardens might not seem like much at the time, but looking back, they bring back memories that a photo alone sometimes cannot. It is almost like having a physical timeline of the trip that I can flip through whenever I want.

And that’s the beauty of it: You don’t have to be an artist or have a perfect scrapbook to make something meaningful. Sometimes, all it takes is a few printed pictures and the little things you would otherwise throw away.

At the end of the day, not every moment needs to be posted, liked or shared. Sometimes, the best way to remember a moment is to print it out and post it somewhere you can see it.