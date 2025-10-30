An Aesthetic Breakdown: 2009 Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I’ve been seeing an aesthetic all over my TikTok for you page; the 2009 fall aesthetic. I was curious what this aesthetic entailed and why it caught my attention, like many others. TikTok is a place where many aesthetics are romanticized however, I believe that this one in particular is special because it evokes a feeling of familiarity and comfort in the viewer.

It’s not uncommon to see 2000s trends resurface on TikTok. An article from The Medium wrote about 2000s trends coming back and claimed that because of social media access, such as TikTok, these trends are being accelerated and coming back into style. TikTok is full of romanticized aesthetics, but this one in particular feels special because it evokes a warm, familiar and nostalgic feeling in the viewer.

You might be wondering, “How can I emulate the 2009 fall aesthetic?” There are many ways you can achieve this from what is in your wardrobe, to music you play and shows you watch. There are plenty of ways to fully embrace the nostalgic vibe.

Looking the Part

Looking the part is key to this aesthetic. Think Elena Gilbert, Aria Montgomery and Bella Swan – key characters that inspired the aesthetic.

You can dress like them by wearing long sleeve Henleys, tall UGG boots and – for better or for worse – low-rise skinny or bootcut jeans. Whether you love them or hate them, these jeans are becoming increasingly popular with influencers like Alix Earle and models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner being spotted in skinny jeans.

Shows and Music to Indulge in

Certain TV shows and music are also crucial to maintaining this aesthetic. Some of my personal recommendations are “The Vampire Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Gilmore Girls.”

“The Vampire Diaries” is a show about a love triangle between human Elena and two vampire brothers, Stefan and Damon. This show involves mystical creatures such as vampires, witches and werewolves, which makes this show perfect for the fall vibes.

Another perfect show to watch is “Pretty Little Liars.” This show involves a group of four girls who begin receiving mysterious anonymous texts after their friend Allison disappears unexpectedly. Between the spooky vibes and the staple fashion, it’s the ultimate teen drama for the fall.

No show gives quintessential fall like Gilmore Girls. This show is about a mom and her daughter navigating their life in a town called Stars Hollow. This is my personal comfort show – I rewatch it every fall – and it will definitely get you into the fall spirit.

Warner Bros. Television

Additional Activities

Romanticizing fall goes beyond just clothes and shows – other seasonal activities can make the aesthetic feel complete. When I think “fall 2009 aesthetic,” my mind immediately goes to a good cup of coffee – and a good coffee shop. Whether that’s a pumpkin spice latte, or a pecan or apple flavored coffee, this is definitely a good way to help it feel like fall.

Going on a walk with a warm beverage admiring the leaves is one of the best ways to get into the fall mindset. Try putting in a pair of wired headphones to really lean into that late 2000s look.

This aesthetic piqued my interest not only because I love all things fall, but because I love to romanticize my life. From what I’ve seen on TikTok, this aesthetic looks visually warm, and it makes the viewer have a nostalgic feeling for the past. Personally, after learning about this aesthetic, I will now be implementing certain pieces into my fall wardrobe and you can as well to get into the fall vibe!