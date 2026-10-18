‘American Horror Story’ Season 13: Everything You Need to Know So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From returning witches and murderous clowns to Satan’s mysterious son, here’s how AHS Season 13 connects to the seasons that started it all.

With the release of “American Horror Story” Season 13, I have questions, comments, concerns, hopes, dreams and fears. We’re seeing the return of so many iconic characters (and as much as I love Jessica Lange, if I look away for even a second, I can’t tell whether she’s Constance or Fiona when I look back).

Fans are divided. Some (like myself) aren’t thrilled with the 30-minute episodes, while others are confused by what feels like a free-for-all of previous seasons. Characters we thought were dead are returning, the Coven is exploring new magic and what exactly is everyone’s obsession with the number 13?

With eight episodes released and five remaining, there’s still plenty to unpack. So, get comfortable, because we’re breaking down the biggest connections, familiar faces and theories surrounding season 13.

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for “American Horror Story” Season 13 through episode eight, along with several previous seasons.

Connections to Season 1: “Murder House”

Season 13 introduces Ben DeSoto (Joey Pollari), a man terrified of the number 13, a phobia known as triskaidekaphobia. Say that five times fast.

Unfortunately, his girlfriend plans a 13-themed birthday trip, and in true “American Horror Story” fashion, practically everyone dies aboard the plane. Everyone except Ben and another mysterious survivor. Ben eventually becomes a hospice caretaker for an eerie old man living in an even eerier penthouse. And who else is caring for him? None other than Constance Langdon.

Played by Jessica Lange, Constance was the nosy neighbor from “Murder House,” mother of Tate (Evan Peters) and Addie Langdon (Jamie Brewer), and grandmother to Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), who becomes the literal Antichrist in “Apocalypse.” Just your average family tree.

Season 13 also brings back Elizabeth Short, better known as the Black Dahlia. Originally portrayed by Mena Suvari, Elizabeth was one of the ghosts trapped inside Murder House. In episode three, she’s revealed as the mysterious guest Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) brought to Constance’s Christmas gathering.

We also learn that Constance made a deal with the Devil himself, Mr. Nas (Fedor Steer), in exchange for another chance at motherhood. Her children Tate and Addie have been returned to her, although something tells me making a deal with Satan isn’t exactly going to end well.

Fifteen years later, and apparently we still can’t escape that house.

Connections to Season 3: “Coven”

Episode four brings us back to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, reuniting us with Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson) and several familiar witches.

For those needing a refresher, “Coven” follows young witches learning to control their powers in New Orleans. By the finale, Cordelia becomes Supreme following the death of her mother, Fiona Goode (Lange).

Unfortunately, episode six brings disaster when James Patrick March and his serial killer entourage attack the academy, killing Cordelia.

But don’t worry! Episode seven brings back Fiona, who was summoned from Hell through forbidden magic initiated by Cordelia. Upon discovering her daughter’s body, Fiona eliminates the killers and resurrects Cordelia herself. Talk about making an entrance.

Episode eight raises the stakes with the return of Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett). Papa Legba (Orlando Jones) requires a soul in exchange for Marie’s release from Hell, and although Fiona initially volunteers, Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) ultimately takes her place.

This also brings Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates) back into the picture, as Queenie encounters her in her personal Hell. Another reunion nobody asked for, but here we are.

By episode eight, Fiona and Marie are preparing to unite against the Devil himself. Considering their rivalry in “Coven,” this unlikely alliance is a pretty major development. Apparently, the solution to supernatural chaos is still putting a bunch of powerful women in the same room. Iconic.

Connections to Season 4: “Freak Show”

Apparently, Ryan Murphy decided Season 13 needed everyone’s favorite nightmare-inducing clown. That’s right, Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch) is back.

Originally introduced in “Freak Show,” Twisty was a murderous clown with a horrifying prosthetic smile. In episode two, he returns at a Los Angeles clown school, murdering 13 people.

Ben later catches the massacre on the news, giving him another reason to believe the universe has a personal vendetta against him. But Twisty isn’t the only familiar face returning.

Episode 4 reunites us with Elsa Mars (Lange), the glamorous ringmaster from “Freak Show,” who performs “Is That All There Is?” during a satanic ceremony at Club Hell. The ceremony involves sacrificing 13 women to restore Mr. Nas’s strength. When the group realizes they’re one sacrifice short, Wilhemina Venable (Sarah Paulsen) volunteers herself to complete the ritual.

Between Twisty’s murderous comeback and Elsa’s theatrical return, “Freak Show” makes its presence known in two very different ways.

Personally, I’m just relieved Elsa stuck to singing. One murderous clown was enough.

Connections to Season 5: “Hotel”

Speaking of murderers who apparently have nothing better to do, let’s revisit “Hotel.” Season 5 introduced the Hotel Cortez and its original owner, James Patrick March (Evan Peters), a sadistic serial killer who designed the building specifically to facilitate his murders.

Apparently, death hasn’t improved his behavior. In episode six, appropriately titled “The Return of Devil’s Night,” March returns alongside Jeffrey Dahmer (Seth Gabel), the Zodiac Killer (Michael Worden), the Night Stalker (Zach Villa) and other notorious murderers.

For those who remember “Hotel,” Devil’s Night was March’s annual Halloween gathering, where infamous serial killers assembled for a rather unconventional dinner party.

This time, however, they’ve been resurrected as part of Mr. Nas’s plans, and their newest assignment is attacking the witches at Miss Robichaux’s Academy. March ultimately murders Cordelia before Fiona returns to end his witch-hunting expedition.

Not only does Season 13 revive one of “Hotel’s” most memorable villains, but it also brings Devil’s Night directly into the “Coven” storyline. Because apparently one season’s villains weren’t enough.

Connections to Season 7: “Cult”

And just when you thought Evan Peters had played enough characters, allow me to reintroduce Kai Anderson from “Cult.”

Season 7 followed Kai, a manipulative, blue-haired cult leader who exploited fear and political division to gain power. His younger sister, Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd), became involved in his increasingly disturbing plans.

Kai and Winter return during the early episodes, appearing among Constance’s rather unconventional holiday guests. Winter also brings a mysterious visitor, revealed in episode three to be Elizabeth Short from “Murder House.”

What’s especially interesting is that both siblings died during “Cult,” with Kai actually murdering Winter.

Of course, Season 13 establishes that Mr. Nas has been resurrecting the dead, offering an explanation for these unexpected reunions.

At this point, I’m convinced the real horror story is how many dysfunctional family reunions we’re being forced to attend.

Connections to Season 8: “Apocalypse”

Because bringing back witches, ghosts and serial killers wasn’t chaotic enough, we also need to discuss “Apocalypse.”

Season 8 was essentially the original “American Horror Story” crossover, bringing together “Murder House” and “Coven” characters to battle Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the Antichrist. Remember Constance’s grandson? Yeah, that one.

Season 13 returns to supernatural warfare, except now the witches aren’t fighting the Antichrist. They’re preparing to face the Devil himself. But the connections don’t end there.

Wilhemina Venable (Paulson), the ruthless administrator from “Apocalypse,” returns through the Club Hell storyline, ultimately sacrificing herself during the ritual in episode four. Mallory (Lourd) also returns, and her time-manipulation abilities become important during the witches’ confrontation with the serial killers in episode seven. She sends Richard Ramirez back in time, where an angry mob attacks him.

Remember how Mallory reversed the apocalypse by traveling into the past? Her powers could become especially important as the season approaches its finale.

While “Murder House” introduced the Langdons and “Coven” introduced the witches, “Apocalypse” connected their stories. Season 13 seems determined to take that crossover even further.

Murphy might as well call it “American Horror Story: Everybody’s Here.”

How Season 13 Might End: Fan Theories and Predictions

With so many returning characters, mysterious connections and supernatural threats, there’s plenty of room to speculate about where this season is heading.

Here are some possibilities based on what we’ve seen so far.

Will Ben betray Satan? Episode four strongly suggests Ben is Mr. Nas’s son after Dr. Phibes reveals that Satan allowed his son to drink from a mysterious chalice. Ben also bears the number 616, an alternative biblical number associated with the Beast. While the full story of his origins remains unclear, his connection to Satan seems increasingly important. Could Ben ultimately turn against his father and help the witches stop him?

Mallory resets the timeline again. Given her powers in “Apocalypse,” another timeline reset could potentially undo the damage caused by Satan’s return. Imagine watching an entire season just for Mallory to hit the supernatural undo button.

Fiona sacrifices herself. After returning from Hell to save Cordelia, Fiona might finally put her daughter before herself, completing the redemption arc she never received in “Coven.”

Constance rewrites her family’s fate. Her bargain with Mr. Nas revolves around reuniting with her children. With episode nine teasing a dangerous attempt to change her family’s destiny, Constance could betray Satan or make everything considerably worse.

The Devil finally rises. The 13-sacrifice ceremony in episode four brought Mr. Nas closer to his full strength, but his plans aren’t finished. If the witches fail to stop his return, we could be heading toward another apocalypse. Because apparently the first one wasn’t enough.

Someone worse is waiting. Upcoming episode descriptions tease an ancient evil and a family secret involving Fiona. Defeating Satan might only reveal an even greater threat.

The timeline isn’t what it seems. With so many previously deceased characters returning and Mallory’s time-travel abilities back in play, it’s possible Season 13 has more surprises waiting regarding how these characters’ histories fit together.

Final Thoughts

Whether any of these predictions come true or Murphy has something completely different planned, one thing is certain: Season 13 isn’t holding back on nostalgia.

Between resurrected witches, murderous clowns, dysfunctional families and an alarming number of Peters characters, this season feels like one giant “American Horror Story” reunion.

And honestly? I’m just waiting to see which Lange character saves the day.