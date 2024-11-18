The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

From TikTok superstar to global popstar, Addison Rae has been in the media for quite some time. After joining TikTok in July 2019, she soon gained popularity very quickly with millions of people viewing her dance videos. Stepping back from the TikTok scene, she then tapped into the music world with the release of her single “Obsessed” and became quite the pair with Kourtney Kardashian. Addison took this time to reinvent herself as the it-girl that we know her as today, and with the long-awaited release of her song “Aquamarine” I thought now would be a great time to look at Addison Rae’s style evolution.

Starting from the beginning of her popularity, then 20-year-old Addison was rapidly growing in popularity, and her style in 2020 reflects a very comfortable yet flirty aesthetic. Her street style from this era mostly shows a repeated look of jeans, tanks, tennis shoes and lots of cozy athletic wear.

In 2021 we start to see Addison step into her own a little bit and experiment with her style. That year she attended the Met Gala which really put people’s eyes on her fashion sense. During this time, we see Addison rocking oversized blazers, form fitting clothes, and incorporating hints of Y2K into her style.

In 2022, Addison Rae really embraced a Y2K sporty aesthetic and many of her paparazzi photos show her wearing a mini short and tee set with a pair of chunky sneakers or even heels.This time reflects her gaining confidence in her own street style.

Addison Rae’s style in 2023 incorporates both her laid-back style from 2020 with the style of her sporty sets from 2022. During this year Addison is seen wearing comfortable workout clothes and miniskirts. She plays around with the idea of being comfortable yet cute while still being herself.

Today we have not seen much of Addison’s street style, but we have seen a lot of her red carpet and performance looks due to her recent music releases. Her look today is viewed as very girly and flirty with lots of tutus and light colors.

Addison Rae’s style evolution shows not only her growth in fashion, but it also shows a young woman finding herself as she navigates through the booming industry.