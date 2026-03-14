A Style Guide to 2026 Concerts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The concert drought of 2025 can be officially named over as of 2026. With dozens of artists announcing tours for this year, it can be hard to figure out what to wear to each concert. To help alleviate some of this confusion, this article contains a style guide to some of our favorite touring singers.

Harry Styles — Together, Together

Styles’ fourth studio album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” came out March 6, and his tour begins in May. Typically, Harry Styles concerts consist of colorful feather boas, heart shaped sunglasses and lots of sequins. With the ‘70s twist in his newest album, go-go boots and bell bottoms are a must. For this concert, a combination of 1970s disco and colorful sequins are perfect.

Bruno Mars — The Romantic Tour

The album “The Romantic” came out in February and Mars’ tour begins in April. In typical Bruno Mars fashion, the color everyone needs to pull up in is red. Jerseys, leopard print, gold and black mini skirts are all perfect pieces for The Romantic Tour. A chic and classy outfit will emulate the romantic and soft energy within this album.

Ariana Grande — The Eternal Sunshine Tour

One of the most anticipated tours of 2026 is definitely Ariana Grande’s comeback tour. Her album “eternal sunshine” came out in 2024, and the tour begins this June. Many fans are leaning towards an Eras Tour vibe, wearing outfits that resemble each of her past albums. Whether you dress as Cat Valentine or recreate her iconic “thank u, next” thigh-highs, a recreation of one of her past outfits is the way to go. For her more recent eras, wear reds and whites and lace for “eternal sunshine,” greens for “Positions,” neutrals and blues and polka dots for “Sweetener,” pinks and blacks for “thank u, next.” For her older albums, wear blacks and grays for “Dangerous Woman” and “Yours Truly” and her iconic cat ears for “My Everything” will be the perfect way to attain the vibes of her past works.

Noah Kahan — The Great Divide Tour

Kahan’s album “The Great Divide” comes out April 24 and the tour begins in summer of 2026. Kahan’s previous albums carry a heavy folk vibe and at his previous tours, fans wore lots of long skirts, denim tops and whimsical outfits. Similar attire is appropriate for this tour, however lots of fans are following a bug theme. Kahan’s song “The View Between Villages” contains the lyrics, “As the last of the bugs / Leave their homes again.” Whether you have a butterfly hairclip or a full on dragonfly themed outfit, bugs are a recurring theme for this tour!

Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving Live

Dean’s second studio album, “The Art of Loving,” came out in 2025. Her tour begins in July. The album is very jazzy and romantic, perfectly encapsulating the feeling of love. For this tour, a very classy outfit is in order. Polka dots, flowy skirts and lacey tops are ideal. Dean typically has a perfect blow out and a whimsical dress, which would also both be perfect to wear!

Although there are many amazing concerts to attend this year, there is no need to stress about what to wear. Hopefully this style guide helped you discover the vibe you want to emulate between tours!