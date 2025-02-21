A Rundown of Comedy’s Biggest Night: My Favorite Sketches From SNL50

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I have only ever looked forward to two things at the end of the week: a cup of hot cocoa and a new episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

SNL has been my source of comfort for years, and even though I’m only 19, getting the chance to look back on half a decade of comedy during the 50th anniversary show made me realize how old I actually am.

That being said, without further ado, here are my top ten sketches from the anniversary special.

10. Bronx Beat

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph reprise characters Betty and Jodi during “Coffee Talk.” The two hilariously quiz “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller on his work as an actor before Mike Myers makes a cameo as Linda Richman, Betty and Jodi’s friend. The group catches up in front of the crowd in a relatable and humorous fashion.

9. Debbie Downer

Rachel Dratch brings her famous “Debbie Downer,” sketch back to 30 Rock with the help of Jimmy Fallon, Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore and Robert De Niro. Debbie does her best to suck the energy out of the group while serving them celebratory drinks.

8. Close Encounter

Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson, Kate McKinnon and Meryl Streep recap their alien abduction experiences to Aidy Bryant and Jon Hamm in a reprise of this famous sketch. Pascal and Harrelson try to conceal their laughter as McKinnon and Streep sell their characters.

7. Weekend Update

Cecily Strong and Bobby Moynihan reprise two of their most beloved characters in the 50th anniversary edition of Weekend Update. Bill Murray stops by to rate past Weekend Update anchors, and ridicule current anchor Colin Jost. Seth Meyers also invites Lorne Michaels’ childhood friends to talk about their relationship.

6. Audience Q and A

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take the stage to answer any questions the star-studded audience may have about the show’s run. The two take a second to shout out Donna, who has dressed every host since 1997. And no, Zach Galinfinakis has not seen Keith Richards’ scarf.

5. Black Jeopardy

Kenan Thompson portrays host Darnell Hayes, while Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy compete to win Black Jeopardy. Murphy hilariously impersonates Morgan throughout this sketch before Chris Rock and Tom Hanks make an appearance.

4. New York’s 50th Musical

John Mulaney goes back in time with Pete Davidson and David Spade to discover what the city gave them. The group goes on a musical journey through time that is full of star cameos, while Mulaney tries to convince the two to give the city “one day more.”

3. Domingo: Vow Renewal

Sabrina Carpenter helps Kelsey’s group of girlfriends put together a piece of parodies before Domingo (Marcello Hernandez) appears to steal the show. Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, Bowen Yang and Beck Bennett play Matt’s groomsmen and sing their own version of “Espresso” to finally help Matt out. (With the help of Sabrina, Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny of course.)

2. John Belushi

Legendary cast member Garrett Morris returns to the show to introduce a short film by Tom Schiller made in 1978 titled ”Don’t Look Back In Anger.” The film features the entire original cast of SNL and will certainly leave you with a little melancholy.

1. Adam Sandler’s Song: 50 Years

Adam Sandler is guaranteed to make you laugh while simultaneously pulling at your heart strings with this song. Sandler recaps every memory, both good and bad. He looks back on the talent that built the show, and those that have been lost.

Conclusion

“SNL” has successfully fostered a space for generations of people just like me and you to laugh when we need a break for fifty years.

The show has discovered stars that comedy would not be the same without today. SNL has truly made a lasting impact on entertainment.

To quote Sandler, Thank you “SNL” for “50 years of the best times of our lives.”