On Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term as the President of the United States. After a long-fought battle between Trump and former vice president Kamala Harris, Trump snatched the victory back in November.

One can only think: could we have predicted this?

Throughout 2024, there might have been many signs that Trump’s win was coming, we were just looking in the wrong places.

According to TikToker @elysiaberman, fashion trends should have been a guiding light when it came to the election.

“The conformity on this app and in the fashion industry over the last two years is extremely indicative of a return to conservatism” Elysia states, saying that trending styles like Americana or Ralph Lauren should’ve been clear signs of a Trump win. More specifically, the American flag sweater by Ralph Lauren became widely popular the past year suggesting an increase in patriotism and conservatism.

As Frye boots and cowgirl aesthetics were trending throughout the year, we can see how American fashion began to retreat to more conservative and traditionally American styles. Although cowboy boots weren’t the only sign that we were becoming more conservative. Elysia also mentions a rise in ‘tradwife’ content and ‘quiet luxury’ style.

“These hyper-feminine ideals – a lot of it is about conformity,” Elysia says, pointing to popular content creators like Nara Smith and Ballerina Farms. Both creators became very popular over the past year posting videos of their daily lives, which consist of staying home and making home cooked meals, traditional hyper-feminine ideals.

Watching these traditional wives gain a huge following and interest over the past few years should have been a sign that we were returning to more traditional and conservative values.

“There is a value system associated with that aesthetic.” Elysia says “We are returning to that aesthetic because we have returned to that value system.”

Fashion and politics have always been intertwined, and many times we can tell what societal or political shifts are approaching based on trends that rise before them.

While we don’t know for sure whether slicked back buns and cowgirl boots predicted Trump’s win, it’s important to remember how fashion and politics converge.

