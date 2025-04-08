This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

With finals approaching quickly, studying has become part of my daily routine, as well as for many other Mizzou students. Finding spots to study in can be a difficult task as it differs for each person. That’s why I have compiled a list of my favorite study spots for every kind of person.

1. Student Center

The MU Student Center is one of the most popular hubs for students to come study and is one of my personal favorite spots. With three floors, the building can accommodate for any kind of person, whether you like to study in more active, social locations or quiet ones. The basement serves as a more peaceful location, with the second and third floors providing a more lively atmosphere. The Student Center is also home to many of the dining options on campus, which is perfect for a quick break between studying.

2. The Grind

As a journalism student, I have found that the coffee shop inside of the Journalism School has become another one of my favorite study spots. With it being in the same building as most of my classes, it has made for the perfect location for me to get a quick study break in without having to worry about walking across campus. The cozy environment and easy access to caffeine provides the perfect environment for students to get work done.

3. Memorial Union

Similar to the Student Center, Memorial Union provides an environment that any student can study in, as well as also having dining options such as Starbucks and Wheatstone Bistro. It can definitely be busy at times, but with plenty of seating and different areas, it is not too overwhelming. During the spring semester, I personally enjoy going outside and studying at one of the many tables that are by the building!

4. Study Rooms at Ellis Library

For a student that really needs to focus, I would recommend a private study room at Ellis Library. These rooms can be reserved for an allotted time and are both quiet and comfortable. I personally have used these many times for when I need to work on a big project or take an exam as they ensure that there are no other distractions.

5. Downtown Columbia

Although downtown Columbia is very vast, there are plenty of good studying locations within walking distance from campus. Sometimes campus can feel a little overwhelming for me and I feel the need to find somewhere else to study. Some of my personal favorite places to study off campus are the Starbucks and Campus Bar and Grill on Ninth Street! These places provide a quick getaway from campus and just the perfect ambience for an afternoon study session.

Although these are just a few locations, there are plenty of spots across campus and off campus that are great spots for studying!