A Deep Dive on Nancy Meyers

Sunday mornings, navy turtleneck sweaters, lavender bouquets, Etta James on vinyl, walks along the beach, extra whipped cream in your hot chocolate: all things that perfectly embody watching a Nancy Meyers film.

Nancy Meyers is quite possibly one of the most underrated directors of the ‘90s and 2000s. Sitting in front of your fireplace, cuddled under a chunky blanket and watching “The Parent Trap” (1998) is truly an unmatched feeling. Today we are here to talk all things Nancy Meyers.

The Legend Herself

Meyers is an American director, producer and writer. She was born and raised in Philadelphia and still lives there to this day. Most of her films, however, take place in New York City, Los Angeles and many other cities across the U.S. Her signature throughout most of her movies are her beautiful kitchens, full of food, color and music. Although Meyers hasn’t produced a movie in 10 years, she is actively working on one as of 2026!

Her Filmography

Meyers’ first film is called “Private Benjamin” (1980), which she helped write and produce. She has since worked on many beloved movies; here are my top recommendations!

“Baby Boom” (1987)

This film follows Diane Keaton and her adventures as a caretaker to her relative’s child. Keaton’s character becomes the sole caretaker of a recently passed relative’s young daughter, which leads to her losing not just her husband, but her job as a successful business woman. She learns about love and what is important in life.

“Father of the Bride” (1991)

George Banks (Steve Martin) and Nina Banks (Diane Keaton) deal with their daughter’s quick romance in which she goes to Rome on a college exchange trip and comes back engaged. George struggles with watching his little girl grow up and planning for an expensive wedding. It’s charming, hilarious and beautifully done.

“Father of the Bride II” (1995)

George Banks makes a comeback when Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), his daughter, becomes pregnant. Many of our favorites from the first film, including Frank (Martin Short) the wedding planner, came back for this amazing sequel with many plot twists along the way.

“The Parent Trap” (1998)

This film is an iconic remake of an iconic film. Those who didn’t grow up on Lindsay Lohan playing twins will become obsessed with this film as adults. Two twins separated at birth end up at the same summer camp, switch places, meet their other parent and play matchmaker. Taking place in Napa, California and London, this movie gives the best summer vibes.

“Something’s Gotta Give” (2003)

Between Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves, this film is full of drama and Meyers’ classic beach house aesthetic. Erica Berry (Diane Keaton) finds herself divorced with Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) while he runs around with 20-year-old women. Berry learns to find her way, maybe even back to her husband.

“The Holiday” (2006)

One of my personal favorites, “The Holiday,” is a combination of adorable puppy-love and genuine growth in your 30s. Shout out to the spectacular score throughout this film. Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) both find themselves unlucky in love and decide to switch houses where they both find themselves in each other’s cities. Nothing beats Jude Law in this film.

“It’s Complicated” (2009)

Consisting of the one and only Meryl Streep and a beautiful kitchen for her to drink wine in, we watch her character slowly fix her family in “It’s Complicated.” Jane Adler (Meryl Streep) is divorced from Jake (Alec Baldwin) and is living a beautiful life, when all of a sudden she becomes her ex-husband’s mistress. It is a story of finding yourself and true love in any stage of life.

“The Intern” (2015)

“The Intern” is another adorable and heartfelt story with a young and ambitious business owner Jules (Anne Hathaway) and an old and friendly Ben (Rober De Niro). Ben finds himself bored in retirement and becomes an intern for Jules, who underestimates just how helpful Ben can be.

Her Favorites

As most directors do, Nancy Meyers has her fair share of actors and composers that she prefers to cast in her films. Firstly, our queen Diane Keaton — who we miss dearly — starred in many of Meyers’ films including “Baby Boom,” “Father of the Bride,” “Father of the Bride II” and “Something’s Gotta Give.” Meyers also has a particular liking for Steve Martin, who was featured in both “Father of the Bride” films and “It’s Complicated.” Additionally, two composers are mainly used throughout her films. Hans Zimmer is a classic and extremely talented composer. He composed “The Holiday” and “It’s Complicated.” She also worked with Alan Silvestri, who composed both “Father of the Bride” movies, “The Parent Trap” and “What Women Want.”

Queue the “nancy Meyers” Vibe

As an avid Nancy Meyers watcher, I know I want nothing more than to live in one of her films. One of the most notable things about them are the scores and soundtracks within them. Here are a couple of songs that are sure to put you in that cozy mood.

The Aesthetics

Coming straight from my Pinterest board, I want to share with you all how to maximize the Nancy Meyers energy within your lives. Cozy cottages, a bowl of oranges on your counter, the scent of fresh bread, polaroid pictures and blue gingham all radiate the Nancy Meyers vibe. Her movies are all about love, relationships and enjoying the small things in life. Every setting in these films are perfectly crafted into the coziest spaces. Listen to some jazz, add a scarf to your outfit, cook some pasta and fall in love. Nancy Meyers would be proud.

The next time you find yourself in a bad mood, queue up “Father of the Bride” and watch how your day quickly turns around. Maybe pop some cookies in the oven and put on your favorite sweater. The more Meyers in your life, the better.