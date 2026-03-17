A Concertgoer’s Guide to Having the Best Show Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has been to over 15 concerts in nine different states over the last few years, I’ve developed a list of my go-tos anytime I snag a couple of tickets. Whether you are new to the live music scene or just want some ideas for the next show you go to, here are my top five tips on how to have the best concert experience!

1. Know what kind of tickets you have

This may seem like an obvious tip, but figure out where you will be sitting or standing! I personally love to go online to the “A view from my seat” website to determine exactly where I will end up come show-time.

The kind of ticket you get will also determine how early you should arrive. If you have a general admission or standing ticket, make sure to get there early if you want to snag an up-front spot. I like to arrive around two hours before doors open to get a decent spot when I have general admission tickets. If you have a seated ticket, you don’t need to queue up early at all. Your spot will be waiting for you and you can save a couple of hours out of your day by showing up closer to show time.

2. Look up stadium policies

The second I know what venue my show is at, I go online and check their policies. Their rules will help you decide what to bring on the day of the show. One thing I especially like to look out for is their water bottle policy; if you can bring in a water bottle, I highly encourage it. It will be great to keep you hydrated during the concert, plus it means you won’t have to buy an overpriced bottle once you get inside.

I also look at the bag policy. Most arenas and stadiums have the same rules regarding bringing clear bags of a certain size, but some places are different. Make sure you know what you’re allowed to bring in to prevent any last-minute issues when you’re trying to enter the venue.

3. Plan a fun outfit

My absolute favorite part of any concert is deciding what to wear on show day! I love to have fun with it – I try out new combinations and love to utilize clothes I already have to make super fun outfits! I usually try to match the vibe of whatever show I am going to as well. If I’m going to see an indie folk band, I wear a lot more loose and flowy outfits compared to when I go see a pop performance. It’s definitely not necessary to do this, but it’s so fun to plan out beforehand!

I love to get a lot of my outfit inspiration from Pinterest and TikTok. If you have no clue what to wear to a show, it’s likely someone has already gone and posted what they wore. This can be super helpful to brainstorm what you want your outfit to look like and what other people may be wearing to the same show!

4. Wear comfortable shoes

Going along with the last tip, what you wear shoe-wise is absolutely essential to any concert. I know I always want to wear the cutest shoes, but those typically end up being the least comfortable ones! I recommend wearing some kind of tennis shoes with decent support, especially if you are going to be standing in the pit all night.

I love taking pictures in my cute outfits as much as the next person, and when the shoes really make the look, I make sure to get some pictures wearing them. But, before the concert, I always change into my trusty New Balances that I know won’t hurt my feet after a while. It might seem like a pain, but trust me, comfort is the most important thing!

5. Have fun!

To round this list off, I have probably the most obvious piece of advice: have fun! Concerts can be a ton of fun, but they can also get stressful when you’re trying to plan a big trip or coordinate with other people. Know where you’re going, make sure you are aware of your surroundings and have a plan no matter where you’ll be. Ensuring you have all of the precautions in mind will help you let loose and have fun the entire night!

Next time you’re planning a fun concert trip, make sure to keep these tips in mind to have the best show experience!