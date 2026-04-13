A Brief Guide to Michael B. Jordan’s Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, Michael B Jordan’s Best Actor win at this year’s Oscars had you screaming and jumping for joy. As someone who saw “Sinners” three times in theaters and found new things to admire each time, Jordan’s incredible dual performance amazed me, and I was rooting for him from the second the Oscar nominations were announced. While “Sinners” told me all I needed to know about Jordan’s acting ability, his win left me with an urge to work my way through Jordan’s filmography, or at least the highlights. Below is a non-comprehensive but passable guide to Jordan’s major film roles from 2012 to now.

“Chronicle” (2012)

“Chronicle” is an amalgamation of superhero, found footage and sci-fi. The movie follows three teenagers, played by Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell and Jordan, as they film their lives after ingesting a substance that leaves them with supernatural powers. Reviewers praised the acting performances, the filmmaking and the combination of different genres.

“Fruitvale Station” (2013)

“Fruitvale Station” is the film on this list that I most want to see. Made more than 10 years ago, it marked Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut and the start of a long and prosperous partnership between Coogler and Jordan. Based on a true story that occurred in 2009, the film follows the last day in the life of Oscar Grant, played by Jordan, before he is killed by police in the Fruitvale district of the Bay Area Rapid Transit station. At the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, it won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film, and at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, it won the award for Best First Film.

“Fantastic Four” (2015)

In a total tonal turnaround, Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” was Jordan’s next big role. While it was Jordan’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it certainly wouldn’t be his last (although his later Marvel projects were better received than this one). Jordan plays Johnny Storm, or the Human Torch (a role played by Chris Evans in 2005 and Joseph Quinn in 2025). While I can’t technically recommend this movie on the basis that pretty much every reviewer called it laughably bad, Jordan’s performance was praised as being solid, and that’s good enough for me — I am an avid terrible movie enjoyer, after all.

“Creed” (2015)

Another 2015 film, but with much more success, Jordan starred as Adonis Creed in “Creed.” Another Coogler-directed film, “Creed,” follows Creed as he seeks help from Rocky Balboa (of course played by Sylvester Stallone) to follow in his father’s footsteps and train as a boxer. Critics praised the film as being a worthy addition to the “Rocky” franchise, and Jordan’s performance in particular received critical acclaim. Jordan reprised his roles in “Creed II” in 2018 and “Creed III” in 2023.

“Black Panther” (2018)

In 2018, Jordan re-entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Black Panther,” directed by Ryan Coogler. This joint foray was more successful, as “Black Panther” took the world by storm. Chadwick Boseman stars as T’Challa, a prince ascending to the throne of Wakanda and simultaneously dealing with his superhero mantle of Black Panther, opposite Jordan’s Killmonger, T’Challa’s cousin, who wants the throne for more violent reasons. “Black Panther” remains, in my opinion, one of the best Marvel movies in the franchise. Rotten Tomatoes agrees, as “Black Panther” has a score of 96%, beating out every other Marvel movie. Jordan and Boseman both deliver incredible performances, playing off of each other perfectly.

“Just Mercy” (2019)

2019 saw Jordan working alongside another Marvel star, Brie Larson, as well as Jamie Foxx, in “Just Mercy.” “Just Mercy” follows Bryan Stevenson (played by Jordan), an attorney who defends those without proper representation, as he defends a man who’s sentenced to die for the murder of an 18-year-old, despite evidence that suggests his innocence. The film is based on the real story of Bryan Stevenson and Walter McMillian, and Jordan’s performance was praised for its authenticity.

Final Thoughts

“Sinners” is obviously Jordan’s most recent (and in my opinion, most influential) starring role, and that, beyond stellar performance, is what made me want to watch the rest of his filmography. Clearly, his range as an actor is impressive — while reading about his career, I saw every genre possible, which makes me even more excited to watch the movies he’s been in.