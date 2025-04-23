5 Travel Tips to Make Getting Home from College Easy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

To the college student, there is only one word I know that evokes more excitement than free coffee or class is cancelled, and that is holiday break. Spring break, winter break, summer vacation, oh my! With the end of the academic year coming up fast, many of us are moving out of our apartments or dorms to spend the summer in our hometowns. Since you’re reading this, you may be asking: how can I get home efficiently and without stress?

There’s a lot to consider when wrangling your belongings – and yourself – back to sweet home wherever. As an out-of-state student, I’ve done it all. If it’s winter break or summer break, your first time heading back or your hundredth (I envy you, “I go home every weekend” people), here are some of my most tried and true methods to smoothen your travel experience.

1. Plan early and plan ahead.

Triple check the time of departure for your train or flight, fill your car up with gas, get all of your luggage packed and don’t forget important sh*t such as your medication or retainer. When I finish packing, I like to leave my suitcase and shoes right next to the door. That way, when I’m ready to leave, I can just grab my things and go. By getting all of these things squared away in advance, you’re less likely to be frazzled trying to do it all on the day of. Life isn’t perfect and things may go wrong, but when you plan ahead, you can be prepared and reduce the risk.

2. If you’re driving, get at least eight hours of sleep the night before.

I know, I know. Easier said than done. It’s tempting to stay up late to catch the midnight release of that new album you’ve been waiting for, but driving safety is no joke. Whether your commute is mere minutes away or an all-day affair, you must be awake and alert on the road. There is evidence that driving while tired can be just as dangerous as driving drunk. Do your future self a favor by getting to bed early so that you feel refreshed when it’s time to go. Save any late-night Netflix binges for another day.

3. Bring a buddy.

If you have a friend at university who lives near your hometown, invite them to come along. Having someone to talk to can make long hours in the car fly by. Getting home by yourself may seem daunting if you haven’t done it before, so a travel companion can also help you feel more secure. Plus, you’ll have someone to share snacks with. If your friend is driving, be polite and offer to pay for gas and food.

Don’t worry if you do end up going solo. I travel alone often, and find it to be enjoyable in its own right. To keep yourself occupied, download some movies or bring that book that you’ve been dying to read. You can also listen to a podcast, audiobook or make a fun road trip playlist in advance to listen to. Have fun with it, but…

4. Be aware of yourself and your surroundings.

Even if you’re a passenger, it’s important to stay vigilant. Keep track of where your bags are. Listen to the announcements playing over the airport intercom and check the train schedule for any delays. Do NOT get into any car that just so happens to look like the Uber you ordered. Be absolutely sure by checking that the model of the car and the license plates match the ones specified in your app. Don’t ask the driver, “Are you here to pick up (your name)?” Instead, ask, “Who are you here to pick up?” If the driver says your name, you’ll know that it’s your ride.

5. Dress comfortably.

You’re probably going to be sitting in the same tiny seat for a while, so you might as well get comfortable. Wearing soft and breathable clothes will allow you to relax, or even get a nap in. I also recommend donning your heaviest layers so that you can maximize the space in your suitcase. My standard travel uniform is a comfy and cute sweatshirt, overalls and chunky sneakers. Since these are also my bulkiest items, I’m saving a lot of room in my luggage. Some airlines may charge you extra if your bags are too heavy, but they won’t weigh what you’re already wearing. Also, those airplane cabins are chilly. Your winter coat can double as a blanket.

Final Thoughts

I actually used to hate travelling. I thought it was too exhausting and disruptive to my normal routine. I avoided it at all costs, so it wasn’t until I started college that I began to voluntarily and regularly cross state lines. I hated the tiny, hard airplane seats, but I loved my family and my desire to be home with them was stronger.

Learning how to make the process of getting back home both pleasant and effective took a lot of trial and error, but I can honestly say that it was worth it. Now, I truly enjoy travelling, not just between school and home but all over the country and beyond.

These tips are tools, and they’re yours now. Hopefully these tools are useful to you, as you work to ensure a good experience as you go home for the breaks. Good luck. Have a fun and safe trip!