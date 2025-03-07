5 Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Thrifting Trip Successful 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

I know how it feels to have an unsuccessful thrifting streak; it’s unrewarding and disappointing. But over my five years of thrifting experience, I’ve gained new knowledge and skills that have shaped my closet into one that reflects my personal style, while practicing sustainability and ensuring success!

1. Go Often

There are several dates to keep in mind when choosing to hit the thrift. Many thrift stores restock early in the week after the weekend rush and a full week of shopping. Mondays and Tuesdays will prove to have the fullest racks! Something else to keep in mind is the patterns of clothing donors. A lot of people clear out their closets at the end of the month! Prime thrifting times are Mondays and Tuesdays in the last week of the month. Keep in mind that going often doesn’t mean you are obligated to purchase something every time! Going often only gives you more exposure to new items.

2. Broaden Your Horizons

Don’t stick to one location! I’ve noticed that people tend to feel loyal and comfortable with certain stores and brands. I used to feel the same way but once I included more stores in my shopping, I found much more opportunity and variety. Certain stores also tend to attract certain donations. For example, there is a thrift store in my hometown that tends to have older donors and the clothes I tend to find are of a specific aesthetic. I like to go there for men’s sweaters and shirts but not women’s items. Pay attention to which sections have the best stuff that pertains to your style!

Original photo by Faith Scheerer

3. Check Every Item

This might sound overwhelming but it is so worth it! It’s so easy for items to get hidden behind and between others. Physically combing through each and every item ensures the best results. Plus, I think it’s fun. It feels like a treasure hunt and spending the time makes the reward even sweeter!

4. Try it on

This might sound obvious, but it makes a huge difference! Trying a piece on will help you visualize how you’re going to style it. Also, does it fit? Is it loose or tight in places it shouldn’t be? Don’t be afraid to be picky and stay realistic.

Original photo by Faith Scheerer

5. Think Critically

I would argue that this is the most important step. Shopping sustainably doesn’t mean simply shopping second hand. Sustainable shopping is about how you consume and what you consume. Before you buy an item you should ideally consider two things. First, consider quality and then second, ask yourself how you would wear it. Closely inspect the item you are considering buying for snags, tears, holes, stains and overall fabric quality. Next, ask yourself how you’d style it. If you can answer both of these questions, the items passed! Congrats on thrifting a quality piece that will last you many years to come.

Now knowing what I know, I can even consider thrifting trips where I come out with nothing as a success. This is because I know what I like and didn’t buy something just to buy something. You don’t want to come out with a low-quality item or one that you won’t wear. Thrifting isn’t the perfect solution to sustainable fashion! With it you must still consider the long term. I wish you the best of luck on your next thrifting trip!