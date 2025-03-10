The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

There’s a lot of pressure to be “perfect,” especially as the weather gets warmer, but that’s not the message of this article. Instead, I want to focus on enhancing the features you already have and prioritizing your wellness. To me, that’s the only authentic way to “glow up” and become the best version of yourself.

Getting more out of your day

Waking up early is tough, but once you do, the rest of the day feels easier. Giving yourself extra time in the morning, whether for skincare, working out or journaling, helps set a productive tone for your day before you even leave your room. There are also multiple benefits to waking up around the same time as sunrise. According to studies at Harvard Medical School, waking up during the sunrise regulates your circadian rhythm, increases energy levels, enhances cognitive function and provides a natural source of vitamin D.

Prioritize a beneficial spring routine

A structured yet flexible routine keeps your mind organized and your life manageable. Planning your day helps you balance priorities while still making time for eating, relaxing and socializing without feeling overwhelmed. One way to do this is to make a to-do list the night before with everything you want to do the next day. You can add structured times, prioritize them by number or add checkboxes for a little dopamine release. The world is your organized oyster.

How to level up your makeup-free face

I love discovering “glow up” hacks online, and I’m excited to share a few that have worked for me! If you have light eyebrows and are tired of filling them in, try using beard or mustache dye. It takes some trial and error, but the results are worth it. For longer lashes, skip the endless search for the perfect mascara and invest in an eyelash-lengthening serum, there are affordable options that work wonders. And of course, a good skincare routine is key. Once you commit to one, you’ll never go back to just makeup wipes or a basic cleanser.

Great hair day, every day

Everyone knows the basics, like dry shampoo and satin pillowcases, but there are even more ways to keep your hair looking fresh and full every day. Start by investing in a hair mask that suits your needs. If your hair is thinning, go for a volumizing mask. If you’re trying to grow it out, opt for a lengthening one. It’s that simple! Another great trick is using a hair gloss. It works like a tinted moisturizer for your hair, adding shine and smoothness. One of the most recommended options is Glaze’s Super Gloss, but there are plenty of brands to explore.

Mind over matter

The most important part of any glow-up is prioritizing your mental wellness. For me, that means working out, getting enough sleep and journaling, but there are plenty of other ways to take care of your mind. One great option is setting aside time for a hobby you love. Studies show that activities like coloring, knitting, drawing or writing can ease anxiety by keeping your hands busy. Sometimes, the best way to unwind after a long day is simply doing something comforting, whether that’s watching a favorite show or reading a good book. Another powerful tool is mindfulness practices like yoga, meditation or nature walks, which can help you feel more grounded and put a busy mind at ease.

The Real Glow Up

A real glow-up isn’t about changing how you look; it’s about feeling good in the body you have. When you take care of your mind by building good habits, doing things you love, and getting enough rest, your confidence and happiness will improve. Taking care of yourself isn’t about being perfect; it’s about feeling happy, healthy, and comfortable in your own skin. When you feel good, you look good!