4 Ways to Get Out of a Reading Rut

When I started my freshman year of college last semester, I was not prepared for how quickly I’d fall into a reading slump. With classes, meetings and homework, reading anything but an assigned textbook became the last thing on my mind. If you’re anything like me, you might have also found yourself in a reading slump. However, the start of a new semester is the perfect time to get back into a reading routine. Here are four ways to fall back in love with reading.

Set a daily reading goal

One simple way to get into the habit of reading daily is to have a daily reading goal. Whether it be reading for a certain number of minutes per day or reading a certain number of pages, set a goal for yourself and try to stick to it. Track your daily progress using apps like Fable or Goodreads to see how your progress is paying off. By carving out a time every day to read, reading can easily become a part of your daily routine.

Read short stories, articles or essays

If you don’t have the time to read through a full novel, try reading short-form pieces. Books composed of short stories and essays can be picked up and put down whenever with pieces that can be read in one sitting. Another great thing about these types of books is that you don’t have to commit to reading it cover to cover; jump around to read the stories that stick out to you. I recommend “The White Album” by Joan Didion, a collection of essays chronicling California throughout the 1960s and 1970s and “Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories” by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, a humorous, surreal collection of short stories.

Reread one of your favorite books

Instead of starting a new book, try rereading a book you enjoyed reading in the past. You already know you’ll enjoy reading the book, and it can remind you why you like to read in the first place. There’s nothing wrong with familiarity, and a comforting read can help you detach from the stresses of college.

Read a book that’s been on your ‘To Be Read’ list

In contrast to rereading a book, read a book that’s been at the top of your to be read list for a while. Whenever I’m unsure of what book to pick up next, I take a look at the list of book titles saved in my notes app. It may be a book that’s been sitting on your bookshelf, or it may be a new release at a bookstore. The more excited you are about a book, the more motivated you’ll be to read it.

The most important thing to remember is that reading should be a fun hobby, not a chore or activity to impress others. Don’t stress about how many books you can read a year or how