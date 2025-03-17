4 THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE BECOMING A STUDENT PET OWNER

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

If you’re ever visiting Mizzou on a sunny day, one walk around campus will have you wishing for a furry friend of your own. However, before you hop on Petfinder, it’s important to remember that there is a lot that goes into caring for an animal.

Chances are if you are a student, taking on a heavy responsibility is something totally new to you. Here are four things to consider before becoming a student pet owner.

Living Situation

If you have any intention of getting a pet and live in an apartment or are currently renting, it is very important you look into your living space’s policy on pets. Most places require tenants to pay pet rent or a one time fee. Some places may require an evaluation of your pet due to size limits or dog breed restrictions. Bringing an animal home before clearing it with your landlord or leasing manager could result in serious issues for you and your pet. If you have roommates it is also important to consult them before deciding to avoid conflict.

Lifestyle

A majority of your first year in college is spent learning how to find a balance between classwork, organizations and social activities. If you decide to welcome an animal into your family, especially a young one, you will be doing that all over again. All animals have different personalities and needs that must be considered along with yours when making up a daily schedule. If you decide to adopt a cattle dog you will most likely need to spend more time outside playing than you would with a dachshund. Deciding to adopt a puppy or kitten comes with lots of time-consuming care, such as socialization and potty training. Your lifestyle with a pet will change, and you must be ready to do some juggling.

financials

Veterinary care is not cheap, and your pet will potentially need to be spayed or neutered, as well as receive vaccinations consistently throughout its life. Accidents are also bound to happen, and when that time comes you could be left with a hefty bill. Pet insurance is sometimes available, and I heavily recommend looking into it, but even with it, a heavy cost can linger. It’s important to research any potential healthcare needs your animal may have later in life before adopting so that you have the chance to estimate the cost of care over time, and to improve the quality of life of the animal. The cost of food, toys, accessories or litter for your pet will add up fast as well, so you must make sure you have the financial resources to provide for an animal before taking one on.

Commitment

Take plenty of time and do as much research as you possibly can before deciding if you’re ready to be a pet owner. An animal is a potential decade long commitment, and you must be able to do more than love one to guarantee it a good life. Remember that you’re caring for another living thing on your own, and while it will certainly be a journey, it may not always be easy.

Pets bring plenty of love and adventure into life. I miss my pets at home every day, and I have never regretted spending time with them or having them in my life. If you deem yourself ready to make the commitment, there will be little room for regret.