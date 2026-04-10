4 Smoothie Spots in Columbia to Satisfy Your Cravings and Provide a Springtime Sweet Treat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has officially sprung, and nothing says spring like a delicious smoothie. Something about lounging in the warm, breezy weather and sipping on a fruity, refreshing blend is the perfect way to boost my mood and celebrate an end to the cold, dark winter.

During my time so far at the University of Missouri, I’ve discovered that Columbia has numerous satisfying smoothie options. Here are some of my favorite smoothies in Columbia that will help you refresh and recharge while soaking up the sunlight.

Lakota coffee company

Lakota is a family business with three locations in Columbia, Missouri. It offers both sweet and savory food options, as well as various drinks such as Lotus Energy drinks, many types of coffees and, of course, smoothies.

Because Lakota is a coffee shop, I was initially surprised by how many smoothie options it has. Lakota offers a create-your-own option, as well as many curated drinks. One of these is the Aloha Mixed Berry smoothie, which I recently tried and loved. The sweet, refreshing berry taste is complemented by the tart, acidic burst of pineapple, offering an explosion of flavors. The thickness of this smoothie, as well as the yogurt base you can order it with, is satisfying and filling. Overall, this smoothie was refreshing, and its fruity flavors made me feel like I was sitting by the pool in the summer sun.

nourish café & market

Also located in downtown Columbia, Nourish is known for its organic, healthy options, filled with nutrients and completely unprocessed. Along with its smoothies, Nourish offers various other beverages, breakfast items and lunch options. If you’re looking to grab a meal, you can’t go wrong with the Broadway Bowl during lunch or the Pancakes with Strawberry Sauce for a sweet breakfast treat.

Nourish offers a vast array of nutritious smoothies, and you can also purchase various add-ins including superfoods and proteins. My personal favorite, Strawberry Dream, is a mouthwatering blend of strawberries, bananas and almond butter. This rich, creamy smoothie is a scrumptious and satisfying way to start your day.

Another thing I love about Nourish is the creative flavors it offers. For instance, while I myself am not a mint fan, its Mint Chip smoothie is an innovative option that you can’t find at many other places. Whether you’re craving fruity flavors like açai, classic sweet tastes like chocolate and vanilla or even coffee, Nourish has the smoothie for you.

shortwave coffee

Shortwave is another locally-owned coffee shop in downtown Columbia. While I’ve only tried smoothies at its primary location on Ninth Street — which is large, lively and offers an abundance of natural light — Shortwave also has another location downtown in an alley! Whether you’re locking in on exams or catching up with friends, both locations offer a unique, enjoyable ambiance.

Shortwave primarily focuses on its coffees, teas and pastries, but it also offers two fruit smoothies: Strawberry Orange Shake and Orange Sunrise. Both of these are satisfying options and perfect for a sunny spring day. My personal favorite is the Orange Sunshine smoothie. With its soothing mango flavor mixed with the tastes of vibrant, sweet pineapple, this smoothie is just what you need to feel refreshed and revitalized.

rushfuel

RUSHfuel is a student-run business located in the MU Student Center. Its mission is to provide options that are both healthy and convenient, and its menu consists of a vast assortment of blends, bowls and brews. Its create-your-own açai bowls are a delectable option for an energizing sweet treat.

Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up between classes or a post-workout snack, RUSHfuel’s smoothies are a satisfying choice. The Recovery Blend, a replenishing green smoothie, is a mix of apple juice, banana, almond butter and spinach — and is one of my favorites. The soothing, earthy spinach taste paired with fruity sweetness leads to a burst of flavors. Other popular smoothies include the Strawberry Breeze Blend and the PB Power Blend, which is an amazing option if you’re a peanut butter fanatic like me!

Whether it’s a coffee shop, cafe or even a student-run business, Columbia has plenty of choices to satisfy any smoothie lover. All of these locations offer delicious drinks to fulfill your cravings, and I’m excited to continue exploring Columbia and all the blends it has to offer. Happy smoothie season!