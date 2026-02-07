4 Iconic Women in Sports Movies That Will Score at Your Next Movie Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter what mood I’m in, there’s always something so comforting about a good sports movie. The passion and dedication the characters show and the fight towards victory is thrilling and leaves me feeling inspired. However, women in sports are often not highlighted, so these four movies that depict strong, confident women are types of films I would love to see more of in the future.

“Bend it like Beckham” (2003)

“Bend it Like Beckham” tells the story of Jess Bharma, a British Indian teenager with a strong passion and insane talent for soccer (or, as they refer to it, football.) Jess meets Jules — a fellow soccer player — who quickly becomes her best friend and encourages her to try out for the women’s amateur team. But, when Jess makes the team, she must keep it a secret from her family, who has been forbidden from playing soccer. Jess is forced to balance soccer with family responsibilities, all while managing friendships and relationships.

This movie has everything to offer, including memorable moments on the field, humor, romance and heartfelt family connections, while tackling themes like cultural norms, gender, sexuality and identity. You don’t have to know anything about soccer to enjoy this film, as long as you can appreciate a feel-good storyline and driven characters. And if you can’t get enough of this movie, a sequel is in the works and is set to release in 2027!

I find the representation in this film to be especially meaningful, as there are few well-represented Indian characters, especially Indian girls, as athletes within movies and television. Growing up and seeing a strong, powerful character like Jess was inspiring and showed me that I am capable of anything I put my mind to, despite stereotypes or societal expectations.

“Bring it on” (2000)

“Bring It On” follows two cheer squads, the Rancho Carne Toros and the East Compton Clovers, as they fight for a national championship. When a cheating scandal flips the Toros’ season upside down, captain Torrance Shipman must pick up the pieces and find a way to lead her team to victory, with the help of her new friend Missy Pantone. At the same time, Isis, the captain of the Clovers, fights for her team to get the respect they deserve, battling discrimination as an all-Black team, the lasting effects of the Toros’ scandal and a lack of funds.

“Bring It On” is a classic 2000s movie. I love a rivalry where you find yourself rooting for both teams, which is exactly what this film offers. Despite their differences, Torrance and Isis are both dedicated, hardworking leaders who want the best for their team and will do whatever it takes to win. Both of these characters are courageous risk-takers who aren’t afraid of a challenge, and I believe this movie leaves its audience, especially girls, feeling inspired to be a leader and never back down from a challenge.

“the game plan” (2007)

It’s a typical day for Joe Kingman, a football star enjoying his wealthy bachelor life, when he hears a knock on his front door. Yet his life is changed forever when he opens the door and meets Peyton Kelly, his 8-year-old daughter that he didn’t know existed. Peyton says that her mom is doing humanitarian work in Africa for the next month, so she has nowhere else to go and must stay with Joe. Joe is forced to figure out how to be a father and support Peyton, while balancing football and the constant watch of the media. From ballet practices to press conferences, the two have their fair share of adventures, until one incident causes the truth to come to light and threatens everything.

“The Game Plan” is heartfelt, fun and overall a great comfort movie! This film is another Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson classic, filled with exceptional humor and laugh-out-loud moments. The sports element of this film plays a major role, especially with the relationship between football and ballet. Joe learns the importance of making sacrifices to support his daughter and even learns a bit of ballet himself, while both Peyton and her dance teacher, Monique, embody confidence and persistence. I would definitely recommend this movie for a family movie night or anytime you’re in the mood for a lighthearted comedy.

“king richard” (2021)

Before his daughters were even born, Richard Williams had an ambition and a 78-page plan for them to become professional tennis players. The film, which is based on a true story, follows the Williams family as Richard guides his daughters, Venus and Serena, on their tennis journeys. As both girls display impressive talent, Richard and his wife, Brandy, search for a professional coach and opportunities for the girls to grow their skills. As the family’s success and national attention grows, they must make difficult decisions and overcome obstacles to rise up as the underdog.

The film is a real-life representation of the childhoods of Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest tennis players of all time. The sisters have dominated the sport, with Serena winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles and Venus winning seven, as well as the two winning 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together. With the success they had, it is incredible to see everything they overcame throughout their childhood, as well as the constant support from their family.

The storytelling within this sports drama film kept me hooked the entire time. “King Richard” is packed with emotion, especially when portraying the racial harassment and financial difficulties the family faced, yet still offers a reasonable amount of humor and fun moments. While “Challengers” may be the tennis movie on most people’s minds, I think “King Richard” offers a great message and deserves appreciation.

Overall, I believe these four movies blend entertainment and meaningful representation, while also showcasing powerful storylines and personalities. Women in sports deserve more appreciation, and one way to achieve that is by recognizing these characters in film and the impact they leave on society.