4 Concerts and 3 Festivals to Listen for this Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

So far this year we’ve been listening to a lot of girly pop singers, new country blends and crazy diss tracks. But are any of your favorite artists ACTUALLY touring this summer? Let’s take a look at some of the big concerts happening this summer because it can’t come soon enough. Also, at the end: Festivals with insane lineups you will not believe.

Looking to see big artists on tour this summer? I’ve got FOUR for you!

1. Kendrick lamar and sza: “Grand National Tour” April 19-June18

The Super Bowl halftime duo has teamed up again for a string of almost 40 shows across the United States, Canada and now some of Europe. The two have collaborated on multiple musical projects, including Kendrick Lamar’s new album “GNX.” There isn’t a definite lineup yet for this show but I’m sure we will hear the hit songs, “All The Stars” and “Luther.” According to SZA on a recent Jimmy Kimmel episode, it’s going to be “a new thing…a fun thing. We pretty much have to go insane.” This will definitely be something unique to see this summer. If you enjoyed their halftime performance, this tour would be something you’d love!

2. Coldplay: “Music of the Spheres World Tour” March 18-Sept. 8

If you’re looking for something more interactive with the artists, the Coldplay tour is what you need. This tour began back in March 2022 but this summer might be your last time to catch the band in your nearby city. The show is built around their most streamed songs including, “Something Just Like This,” “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida” and more. What’s cool about Coldplay’s tour is their eco-conscious efforts and synchronized light-up wristbands. Their concerts run entirely on sustainable energy from fans dancing on the kinetic engineered floors. The LED wristbands are iconically known on social media platforms, like TikTok; it seriously enhances the uniqueness of their show, making it truly beautiful and quite the experience.

3. Post Malone: Big Ass Stadium Tour” April 13-July 1

We’ve all seen Post Malone go through a unique transition from his typical hip-hop pop to mellow country, so what will this tour look like? The nine time Grammy winning artist is getting ready to embark on the biggest headline tour of his entire career starting this summer. Opening artists Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell are accompanying Post Malone on this rebrand on stage as opening acts. Fans have mixed reactions about his new style, but it is totally working for me. He has slowly eased into this transition by collaborating with popular country artists such as Morgan Wallen. This gave him a strong reputation and a place of support for exploring a new style. The new music being played at the tour is set to include features from other big country names if that’s something you love! Chris Stapelton and Luke Combs are among the list. You can find tickets to your nearby city here.

4. Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour” April 28-July 14

Album of the year winner, Beyoncé, is returning to the stage to play her eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter.” Many fans knew this tour was coming after seeing multiple teases on social media, however, the tour was delayed due to the California wildfires. Beyoncé will be playing multiple nights in respective cities, mostly in the U.S. but there are some European shows within the three month span.The high ticket prices have many fans upset. They are much pricier than previous shows and because of that, Beyoncé’s team is struggling to sell out.

What do you think? How much would you pay to see “Queen Bey?”

The last lineup of the “big three” music festivals dropped this week… Let’s take a look at them.

1. Lollapalooza in chicago

At last, the Lollapalooza lineup is here! After being dropped on Tuesday, March 18, fans have been losing their minds over this year’s headliners. The list includes many first time headliners like Olivia Rodrigo, but also some returners like Sabrina Carpenter! For years, these two have been linked together from the Joshua Bassett drama. Rumors have begun circulating around their reunion; a collaboration between the two could break the internet. Tyler, The Creator is back again as another headliner too. Winner of rap album of the year, Doechii, is new to headlining festivals, but her iconic Grammy performance proves she is more than worthy of the stage. Tickets are not available for purchase yet but they will be available with the daily breakdown on Thursday, March 20. Join the waitlist to secure that premium deal for tickets!

2. Coachella in indio, calif.

This year, Coachella falls on April 11-13 and April 18-20. In the deserts of California, the show has many different kinds of artists. The big headliners include Lady Gaga, Green Day, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Many of these artists have played Coachella before but it has been years; fans are eager to see them back on one of the biggest stages in the world! Travis Scott is also someone to watch at this festival as he is debuting a “new chapter” during his set; nobody really knows what this means. Things will be interesting for sure! Tickets can be stressful to secure but with it being two different weekends this year, the chances are a little higher. For in depth information, visit their website.

3. summerfest in milwaukee

Over three weekends and nine days of music, Summerfest is filled with multiple stages of fun. Big headliners include Hozier, Laney Wilson, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, The Lumineers… the list goes on forever! Many of the artists playing at the other festivals will also make an appearance here later in the summer. If you didn’t get a chance to see the artists you wanted to, this is your opportunity! For tickets and more information, you can find it all here. Be cautious of what kind of ticket you buy: there are different days, different deals and different stages.

If you’re anything like me, summer is the only motivation getting me through school right now. Throw a concert on top of that, and I’m set for life. I wish you all the best of luck on your Ticketmaster battles and barricade runs this summer!