This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With 2026 being one of the biggest years for big films since 2024, everything from psychological horror films to adaptations of iconic books are taking over online discourse and the box office, too. But one theme lingered throughout the year: morally gray cinema. Three of the year’s most heavily debated films all have a sense of moral ambiguity at the center of vastly different plots and genres, from dark comedy to documentary.

Although morally gray characters and themes in cinema are as old as the art of film itself, it felt ever-present in the movies that dominated the conversation online this year and revealed deep conversations that fueled weeks worth of discourse. Sometimes we don’t always have the same interpretations of media, and I think in the case of these three films that’s intentional on the creative side.

Awkward and uncomfortable as they are, they made for interesting watches and many questions still left to discuss even months later.

Spoilers below for “The Drama,” “Primetime” and “You Can See Everything”

“Do you want to start over?”

I think the beginning of 2026’s morally gray cinematic universe began back in April with the release of “The Drama” starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. I remember going into this one not fully understanding what it was supposed to be about, other than the chaotic wedding-day-gone-wrong energy presented in the few trailers I watched and those didn’t even begin to scratch the surface of just how tense and awkward this film was.

“The Drama” follows Emma and Charlie, a couple preparing for their wedding day before all hell breaks loose when secrets are revealed after deciding to admit the worst things they’ve ever done. The film is essentially a litmus test in morality, forgiveness and what actually makes someone worthy of being a good or bad person.

The film takes on a darker tone once it’s revealed that Emma once thought about and planned a mass shooting, but decided not to go through with it, something that changes Charlie’s perception of her and, most importantly, Rachel’s perception, the highly judgemental friend of Charlie. From this point forward, every one of her actions, past and present, is questioned and analyzed, leading to the chaos of the story.

The thing that makes this story so intriguing is how all the characters in the film actually admit to doing and ultimately do terrible things. Rachel admits to locking a handicapped kid in a closet and Charlie admits to cyberbullying a kid until they left school. But it’s ultimately Emma who suffers the brunt of the judgment, even though she never went through with it and went on to better herself and heal. Emma, although the most heavily judged by her own fiancé, ends up being the most forgiving character and goes on to forgive Charlie when he essentially ruins their wedding.

“The Drama” doesn’t necessarily excuse any of these actions, but simply asks if one is able to move beyond them if given the chance to evolve and sit in the discomfort of this dilemma. Dilemmas like these happen every single day, in person and online. How do we measure goodness if we’ve all done inherently terrible things? The film doesn’t necessarily deliver the answer to a question wrapped perfectly in a bow in the end, as it’s ultimately up to the audience to think about it. “The Drama” doesn’t have good guys and bad guys, it has people who are flawed and judgemental but also still worthy of analysis and perhaps a bit of empathy, leaving us to sit in the uncomfortable and really decide if we’d be willing to allow someone to start over.

“You see how this looks right?”

Taking a bit of a sharp turn, we enter the world of Lance Oppenheim’s “Primetime,” which tackles the controversial and highly debated history of the show “To Catch A Predator” and its infamous host Chris Hansen, played by Robert Pattinson, who seems to be a recurring character in this universe.

Instead of a fictionalized cast, this time we enter a facet of reality. The film is a trippy and maximalist examination behind the scenes of one of the most fascinating cultural phenomena of the 2000s, with a highly stylised and dramatized take on this chapter of American television. Unlike “The Drama,” this is one of the two entries in this list that focuses on a real story and real person. “To Catch A Predator” is a show with a pretty daunting history considering its overall impact on television and society, and this film wasn’t afraid to take a critical look at Hansen, his ethics and whether or not he was doing the “right thing, the right way.”

The film examines whether or not Hansen’s show was made for the right reasons and whether or not he did what he did for the right reasons. Was he truly catching predators to bring justice for the victims or was it all just a spectacle? In the end, we truly don’t know. The film shows the conflict of Hansen as well as the major players, with the character Decoy Dan serving as almost an audience insert into the conflicting and cutthroat world of television.

There are many scenes throughout the film where you see Hansen, Decoy Dan and his producer, Andie, struggle with whether or not their intentions for the show are based on their moral calling to do the right thing. There’s a scene towards the middle of the film where the cracks in Hansen’s facade finally start to show and he lies on the floor conflicted about his overall intentions in what he’s doing, only to be brought back into his work by his producer reminding him of network responsibilities. “Primetime” doesn’t actually answer any of its questions, although I wish it did a bit more; rather, it sits in the gray morality and allows the audience to figure it out for themselves.

“Why would I deceive you?”

Capping off this trilogy is one of the most talked about films of the last half of the year: Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s “You Can See Everything.” What separates this one from the others in this group is that this film is a documentary, although highly stylized.

The film follows disgraced former CEO and founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, and her last weeks before turning herself in to prison after being convicted of fraud. Holmes is one of those figures that seems more like a character as time has gone on because of how odd her presence and her story are. Similarly, Nathan Fielder is one of those figures who feels like a character even though he has such a monotone disposition.

So when you put two figures who are great at making people deeply uncomfortable and manipulating situations into a room with a camera crew, something a bit strange is bound to come from it. That’s exactly what this film is about: being strange, uncomfortable and, at times, deeply confusing. The film really tests the limits of the documentary genre by showing every single perspective of each person involved, even a look into the behind-the-scenes of it. There are points where it seems like Fielder might be sympathetic towards Holmes and that maybe she’s the true victim after all, but then we’re snapped back into the reality of the person in question, as well as her questionable intentions, because we know who she is and we know her story.

But then you meet Billy Evans and you wonder who the true villain is at this point in the story. When Amanda Seyfried enters the story, you see a bit of a fourth-wall break, as she functions as a self-insert for the audience in a way, but even she questions the ethics of portraying a real person. After finishing the film, I had to wonder if I myself had been manipulated by Holmes, just as she had manipulated investors, or if there was some truth in this, or if maybe both were true at the same time. I’m not too sure on the answer to that question yet, maybe time will tell.

What does this say about us as the viewers?

With the three biggest films of the year following a similar set of themes, you have to wonder: “Is cinema holding a mirror up to the audience?” I think with just how depressing and confusing the world has been for the past decade, pop culture has become a reflection of that, especially in film. Many of us, myself included, are struggling to understand why the world is what it is and sometimes the answers to these questions aren’t so black and white, they’re actually quite gray.