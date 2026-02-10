14 Best Romance Movies to Watch During Valentine’s Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day. My favorite time of the year to get cozy in my bed, grab some Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and watch my favorite romance movies. As I was making this list, I was going to try and focus on rom-coms, but quickly realized most of my faves do not fit into that category, so please enjoy my 14 favorite rom-coms, rom-drams and just plain roms.*

*These are in no particular order; I couldn’t rank these even if I tried.

Oldies But Goodies

“Can’t Buy Me Love” – Streaming on Tubi

Surprisingly, the first person who introduced me to this movie was my dad when I was little. This is an early fake dating trope where we see a nerdy high schooler, Ronald Miller, convince a popular cheerleader, Cindy Mancini, to be his girlfriend for a month when he offers to pay $1,000 for her outfit. His popularity rises around school, but he has the realization that social status isn’t everything.

I love the fake dating trope and this is such a cute older movie that showcases it. Plus, I mean, everyone’s Patrick Dempsey obsession has to start somewhere.

“Sixteen Candles” – Streaming on Paramount+

This movie was introduced to me by my mom as it was one of her favorites growing up, so I had to include it here. “Sixteen Candles” follows Samantha and her teen angst through pining over an older boy in school, Jake. She goes through all of this while trying to get rid of Ted, a needy boy her age who seems to be the only one who will take an interest in her. This is a sweet movie that perfectly depicts the romantic frustrations of a teenager and her journey to being with her crush.

“Dirty Dancing” – Streaming on Tubi

Another iconic favorite, “Dirty Dancing,” was first introduced to me by my grandfather and I was skeptical when I first watched it, but wow, this movie is amazing. “Dirty Dancing” follows Baby, a teenager going to Kellerman’s Resort with her family, just trying to figure out her place in the world. There, she meets Johnny, an older dancer at the resort, from whom she learns how to dance. Throughout the movie, they get closer and closer until the end when “nobody puts Baby in a corner.” If you like cozy romances that feel like summer camp, this is a must-watch for you.

“When Harry Met Sally” – Streaming on Hulu

“When Harry Met Sally” is just such a classic romance and it is so beautifully told. Harry and Sally are two college graduates who share a car ride to New York, arguing about whether men and women can ever only be platonic friends. Ten years later, they reconnect, try a friendship and try not to let sex become an issue between them. This movie was a wonderful portrayal of friends-to-lovers and has such sweet and iconic lines in it. Meg Ryan (Sally) and Billy Crystal (Harry) killed it.

“While You Were Sleeping” – Streaming on Tubi

I stumbled upon this movie a couple of weeks ago when I just wanted something to watch and wasn’t quite sure what to expect. It ended up totally surpassing my expectations. This was such a cute watch, and honestly, a trope that is kind of crazy. The main characters fall in love while the man’s brother is in a coma, like “hello?,” that doesn’t happen every day. Anyway, Sandra Bullock is such a good romance lead and I was obsessed with her in this movie, but don’t even get me started on young Bill Pullman. That man is so good looking in this movie, so please, let that be your final convincing reason to watch. Enjoy.

Early 2000s Favorites

“Pride and Prejudice” – Available for rent on multiple platforms

I feel like this movie might scare some people away because it’s a period piece and based on an older book, BUT do not let that deter you. “Pride and Prejudice” is a beautiful film following Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy in the late 1700s as they fall in love in the English countryside. Mr. Darcy is quiet and reserved, while Elizabeth is joyful, intelligent and outspoken, making them incredibly opposite. But in this movie, we see that opposites definitely do attract.

“The Choice” – Streaming on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video

I have to warn you, this one definitely has its ups and downs, but it is so good you won’t even be thinking about the sad stuff. “The Choice” is about Gabby Holland, a medical student, who moves to a beach house in North Carolina and just so happens to be neighbors with Travis Shaw, a ladies’ man with an easygoing lifestyle. There is quickly some irritation between the two, but over the course of the movie, they realize they’d rather be together than apart. I won’t spoil the plot twist in the middle of the movie, but get ready for some tears (they’re followed by smiles, I promise).

“The Last Song” – Streaming on Disney+, Hulu and Tubi

Okay, first of all, if Liam Hemsworth isn’t convincing enough to watch this movie, then I don’t know what is. “The Last Song” follows Ronnie, a disgruntled teenager irritated with her father, with whom she has to live for the summer. She meets Will, a popular boy, at a volleyball game when he spills a drink on her. This story progresses throughout the summer and has some sad elements, but ultimately enjoys a happy ending. This is a sweet, teen romance that is guaranteed to give you all the feels.

“The Proposal” – Streaming on Disney+, Hulu and Tubi

Ugh, this is a classic rom-com for the ages. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are so hilarious in this almost enemies to lovers office romance. Don’t even get me started on Betty White.

Margaret Tate is a book editor from Canada whose visa is going to expire and she has no way to get a new one quickly, so she does the only reasonable thing: forces her assistant Andrew to marry her. Seeing her interactions with his family and the eventual love between them grow was so fun and such an entertaining story. I highly recommend it for a light-hearted watch.

“The Notebook” – Streaming on HBO Max and Hulu

Honestly, if you have never watched “The Notebook,” this should be number one on your watch list. “The Notebook” is completely swoon-worthy and an incredible love story. It follows Noah and Allie, both of whom come from completely different worlds, and their love throughout their entire lives. We see the happy times, the sad times and all the bumps in the road along the way. This movie gives you all the feels and is probably the only one on this list that is a tear-jerker (a well-worth-it one, I might add). Trust me, you aren’t going to want to stop watching once you start.

Recents That Give Me All The Feels

“The Last Letter from Your Lover” – Streaming on Netflix

“The Last Letter from Your Lover” is another great historical movie set primarily in 1965, but also has flash forwards to 2003, the present day. We follow a journalist, Ellie Haworth, as she uncovers the forbidden love story of Jennifer Sterling and Anthony O’Hare in 1965. We see Jennifer and Anthony’s path to love, along with Ellie and her colleague, Rory McCallan. This story is truly so beautiful and one I have watched many times (definitely not because of Callum Turner). Anthony and Jennifer go through some bumps, but in the end, we have a happy ending.

“Eternity” – Available for rent on multiple platforms

This is the most recently released romance movie on this list and my newest favorite. It’s a love triangle set in the afterlife. Joan is forced to decide who she wants to spend the rest of her afterlife with: Luke, her first husband, whom she was married to for two years before he passed away, or Larry, the husband she spent her entire life with. Personally, I choose Luke. Clearly, I have a thing for Callum Turner, because again, he is so good in this movie. And, obviously, I have to give Elizabeth Olson and Miles Teller their flowers too, but slightly less because I mean, look at Callum Turner. If you love a good love triangle and incredibly good looking men, you’ll definitely love this one.

“Players” – Streaming on Netflix

This is also a newer rom-com, and I think the concept is so much fun. It follows a friend group with football-like plays where they each have a role as one another’s wingman to get each other dates. We see the evolution of two of the friends in the group, Mack and Adam, and how they go from close friends to being in a relationship by the end, even though he was the one she didn’t see coming. “Players” is a fun, lighthearted watch that I think is perfect for anyone this Valentine’s Day season.

“Cloud 9” – Streaming on Disney+

For my final recommendation, I couldn’t go without adding a Disney Channel original movie from my childhood, so I had to add “Cloud 9.” This movie has a fun soundtrack and actors from the early Disney days, which makes this a very nostalgic watch. We see the relationship between Will and Kayla bloom as Will teaches her everything he knows about snowboarding to help her win the Fire and Ice competition. They both fall back in love with the sport and with each other, and it’s super adorable.

I hope you enjoy these romance watches during this Valentine’s Day season, and whether you’re single or taken, I know some of these will be your new favorites.