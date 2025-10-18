10 Things to do Around Columbia to get in the Halloween Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New to Columbia, or just want some fun things to do nearby to get you in the Halloween spirit this year? Here are 10 things you can do around Columbia to achieve just that!

Shyrocks Farms Corn Maze

Shyrocks Callaway Farms is a 25-minute drive from Jesse Hall and has an impressive 16-acre corn maze to get you in the perfect fall spirit! Open every weekend until Nov. 2, a corn maze is the perfect activity to have some fun hanging out with your friends in the beautiful fall weather. Tickets cost $13, and there are many more activities such as the jumping pillow, fun yard and barnyard activities included in the price.

MU Haunted Museum

The Mizzou Museum of Art and Archaeology (MA&A) has fun in store this Halloween right here on campus for free! Having fun activities to get yourself in the spirit doesn’t always have to cost money or require a commute, so this is perfect for anyone who lives on campus and doesn’t want to travel far to get involved. The MA&A offers a haunted museum on Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. It’s fun for the whole family and all ages are welcome for tricks, treats and spooky tours of the museum.

Regal Halloween Movies

For all the slasher/thriller movie fans out there, there’s something for you, too! Regal Columbia, only an eight-minute drive from Jesse Hall, is playing classic Halloween movies on their big screen all month long! Showings of movies like “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Exorcist,” “Dracula,” “Frankenstein” and tons of other classics will be playing on select nights at the theater. It’s the perfect time to grab some candy and friends, and go see your favorite spooky classics in theaters!

Peach Tree Farms Pumpkin Patch

Twenty-one minutes from Jesse Hall is a family-owned farm, Peach Tree Farms. Visiting the farm offers many activities, from seeing the animals on site or taking a ride on their hayride! They have pre-cut pumpkins that you can pick from, or even venture into the patch and cut your own from the stem. Pumpkins aren’t your thing? No problem, they also have an apple orchard where you can pick apples right from the trees!

Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival will be in full swing in the heart of Hartsburg, Missouri, 25 minutes away from campus. At the festival, there will be many local vendors and events going on as well. The weekend kicks off with the crowning of pumpkin royalty and a parade through the town. They’ll have local artists performing, and even a magic show! The best part is, the festival is free of charge (and dogs are allowed too).

Pumpkin Carving

If you’re looking for an activity that you can do in the house, or if the Midwest fall weather isn’t cooperating that day, no worries. A night staying inside, carving pumpkins and turning on a classic movie never fails. The nearest Aldi or Walmart always has a selection of pumpkins for purchase and you can grab a pumpkin carving kit as well, or you can always use some utensils from your kitchen to keep spending low.

Spooktacular

A little farther away (but totally worth the drive) is the Arrow Rock State Historic Site, in Arrow Rock, Missouri. On Oct. 25 from 4-6 p.m., you can take a trip to the campground for Halloween festivities in a beautiful Missouri State Park. At Spooktacular, there will be various games, stories, contests and tons of other things to get you in the Halloween spirit. The event is free of charge, and is fun for everyone of all ages.

Arcade District Oktoberfest

The Arcade District, only six minutes away from campus, is having an Oktoberfest event from 2-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The event will have costume contests and other fun events, live music and a car show, with prizes on the table! Their car show will be giving back to Coyote Hill, a foster care ministry located here in Columbia. What’s better than having some fall fun and also giving back to your community?

Cookie/coffee night

Another easy activity to do with your friends is to make some cookies! Grabbing some cookie dough is a low-cost activity that is fun to do with your friends, and also gives you a great end to the night… eating the cookies you just made! Grab some chocolate chip or sugar cookie dough and some pumpkin spice latte coffee mix, and get ready for a fun night in.

Dead Factory

The last activity to get you right into the Halloween spirit – a haunted house 45 minutes from campus in Mexico, Missouri. Dead Factory is the perfect spot if you want to get spooked into the spirit. They’re open every weekend for the rest of October, and tickets cost $25. With 25 rooms of horror and over 8000 square feet of property, this haunted house will be worth the money, and will give you the best scare of the fall season!