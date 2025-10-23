10 things to add to your scrapbook to make it more meaningful

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scrapbooking is an art form that has become increasingly important to me as I grow older. My scrapbook might be the most important item I own, and it is only staying that way as I fill it with even more memories in college. Getting into scrapbooking is easy, as there are so many different ways to do it. The beautiful part of it is the fact that everyone has their own style and methods to preserve memories.

While the medium is all about having fun and being creative, it can be hard to find items to fill it. Here are 10 things you can put in your scrapbook to add that extra dose of nostalgia.

Original photo by Layla Cox

Receipts

Receipts are my personal favorite to add. Not only does it add an interesting texture and look to a backdrop, but it is also a meaningful way to repurpose them. Whenever you are out with friends, at an important life event, a concert, or a sporting event, take your receipt! It is a fun way to add depth to a scrapbook page, and you can point them out when looking through pages with others. Even if only you understand where it’s from, it is the memory that comes with it that counts. The above picture is filled with receipts from my senior trip to Branson with my best friends.

Wristbands

Don’t throw out the wristbands you get from concerts or events! To most people, it is second nature to rip off those paper bands the second they are able to. However, these are another of my favorite pieces of memorabilia. They are such a unique touch to add, and another great conversation starter. If you are doing a spread on a memorable night, add a wristband!

Original photo by Layla Cox

“Trash”

music sheets and even food can all be used in your scrapbook. The patterns that come from everyday “garbage” add a beautiful touch to pages and are a good way to get inspiration for color schemes and decorations. I even used a muffin wrapper from a hotel in the page above, and it allowed me to work with colors I don’t usually go for. It reminds me of a personal accomplishment, and it is one of my favorite pages because of it!

Polaroids/photo booths

Polaroids and photobooth strips are the winners for most meaningful items to add to a scrapbook. They really embody moments, and you can so often see the happiness and excitement from that singular memory. Whether from a girls’ night out or a date with a partner, Polaroids take the memory and put it straight into the page. It makes you feel like you are really there, and they are such good keepsakes. Coming from someone with a bad memory, physical pictures really help me remember the happiness I felt at that time.

Original photo by Layla Cox

Business cards

Grabbing a business card not only supports the business and its cause, but there is often a lot of effort put into the design. Adding a business card, especially one from a business that is special to you, can add interesting shapes and colors to your spread. If they are from somewhere that is a source of fond memories, or a country you’ve visited, it can act as a roadmap of everywhere you have gone and visited. The picture above has business cards I cut up from right here in Columbia!

Flowers

If you don’t own a flower press, get one! Flower presses are a great tool to flatten out and dry things like leaves, flowers and other herbs. Flowers from life events like weddings, prom, homecoming, dates, dance recitals and so many more are all valid reasons to preserve those beautiful colors and petals. It is super easy to turn these dried flowers into stickers and glue them into your page. This is yet another great way to create texture, and is such a lovely callback to a memory or a person.

Original photo by Layla Cox

Ticket stubs

Though ticket stubs are not as common in today’s age, there are still places to get them. Movies and concerts are an excellent way to get ticket stubs. They are nice and small, which makes for good space fillers on a spread. I’m constantly looking for smaller items to add layers to my pages that create really dynamic visuals. I love saving my concert tickets from artists I love, as it also adds a personal touch. I saved the ticket from my first ever concert, Noah Kahan. He is my favorite artist, so it holds a lot of significance. The spread above has a stub from my senior prom!

Stickers

Stickers are another great way to fill space. Sticker sheets are an easy way to achieve this goal, with many stores like Michaels and Hobby Lobby selling them at affordable prices. You can also get stickers at events! If you’re like me and don’t use your stickers out of fear of putting them in a bad place, put them in your scrapbook!

Original photo by Layla Cox

Anecdotes

I write anecdotes for almost every single page I do. I’ve looked back at past ones, and I’m filled with so much love for the people I mention and the event I’m talking about. Anecdotes are small notes or stories that are often interesting or funny. It can be as simple as “I was so happy here!” It can also be complex; there is no wrong way to do it. I love recalling my feelings about an event and writing down my favorite parts. Anecdotes can also break up the sea of color that can sometimes drown a scrapbook page.

Cards

Personal cards are an extremely meaningful way to add layers to a page. Handwritten notes are my favorite things to save, and make a page more meaningful. You can use cards to fulfill many different purposes, including honoring the writer, breaking up the space, showing your love for a person and even just for decoration. The fronts of cards are also a way to incorporate them into your book. Those pretty designs are a gold mine for backdrops and texture.