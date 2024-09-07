This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

What I brought — and wish I’d brought — for three months in Florence, Italy.

I hate packing.

Like, genuinely. I physically can’t emphasize that enough.

So, when I made the decision to study abroad in Florence, Italy for 12 weeks over the summer, packing was the furthest thing from my mind.

The city-centric location, the arts and culture, the people — studying abroad was one of the best experiences of my life. Unfortunately, packing for it was one of the worst. Hours spent scrolling on Pinterest and TikTok, religiously studying online packing guides, writing and checking off lists, and packing, packing and repacking. Time that can’t be taken back. However, the fact that I can now share my wealth of knowledge with others almost makes all the time worthwhile. Almost.

Prior to my flight across the world, I was told by my study abroad advisors that I should pack and then cut half of what I’d packed. For clothes, I was instructed to follow typical Italian business attire: smart, quality shoes and accessories, garments like jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, collared shirts, blouses and blazers, et cetera. With that, I also had to keep the weather and walking distances in mind, and of course, I couldn’t not pack clothes for other occasions like clubbing, dinners, coffee dates and lounging around the apartment.

Clothes took up most of the space in my suitcases (two of them, to be exact) and all other items were left on the back burner.

I might hate packing, but I love clothes.

Naturally, I overpacked, but you don’t have to. And maybe, just maybe, you can pack smarter than I did, too. So, without further ado, here’s what I brought — and wish I’d brought — for three months in Florence, Italy.

1. Fanny Pack

I love a purse, don’t get me wrong, but large tourist crowds in a large tourist destination make for a pickpocketing hotspot. And when you’re carrying around everything from your wallet to your passport, trust me. It. Is. Nerve-wracking.

Having all of your stuff on your chest, right where you can see it, is a comfort that goes beyond measure.

2. Mini “Medicine Cabinet”

My mother swears by the basics: Advil, Nyquil, Neosporin and Band-Aids. They have never done me wrong, and TBH, I don’t think they ever will. If you’re balling on a budget (like me), off-brand items work just as well. Stock up — better to be safe than sorry!

3. Filtered Water Bottle

My Brita water bottle saved my life. Seriously. I had clean water no matter where I went, which, in a place where water is not free, goes a long way.

4. Backpack

Generally speaking, having a means to transport your things is helpful. Crazy thought, right? The zippers make it even more so, protecting from the same pickpockets that the fanny pack might fend off. If not a backpack, a book bag with zippers will suffice. Whether you are simply taking your books and laptop to class or you are going on a quick trip, a larger, protected bag does wonders.

5. At LEAST Two Universal Adapters

Personally, I only needed two chargers: one for my phone and Airpods, and another for my laptop and headphones. If you need more, bring more; just be sure that you can plug those chargers into your outlets in the first place.

6. Portable Charger

This is something that I ended up regretting not bringing. My roommates had portable chargers, which ended up being my saving grace when I forgot my phone charger on a weekend trip to Positano, Italy.

7. Deck of Cards

Lunch, aperitivo, dinner, drinks — there is never an occasion where a deck of cards isn’t handy as quick entertainment.

8. Digital Camera

Although I didn’t bring mine, ALL of my friends brought theirs. Digital pictures are simultaneously trendy and timeless, adding a vintage touch to any social media.

“From impromptu girls’ nights out to meticulously planned summer escapades, these versatile gadgets ensure that every plot-worthy moment is recorded with stunning clarity — no extensive editing course needed,” says Jenny Lee in an article for E! News.

9. Vacuum Storage Bags

Also known as compression bags, these handy tools alleviated my overpacking problem, ensuring that I would have room for my non-clothing items. I brought the pump with me for the way back, too, to make space for my purchases.

10. Journal

I like journaling, but I’ve never really been consistent with it. A journal is actually something that my grandma recommended I bring — and, with her encouragement (“Wouldn’t it be great to look back and remember everything?”) I was able to write about my days in a near-nightly routine.

I don’t think I could forget my time studying abroad if I tried, but it is nice to look back and reflect; reading my entries transports me back.

Studying abroad can be scary. You’re in a new place with unfamiliar people, your support system and everything you know and love are halfway across the globe. Leaving your comfort zone is a big deal. Keeping that in mind, I would recommend bringing a few meaningful items from home, too: pictures, letters, and other travel-sized items reminiscent of everything you miss.

With that, feel those feelings, but be sure that you aren’t missing out while you’re missing home. As my friends and I kept telling ourselves, “We’ll never be this young living in this destination ever again.” So, have fun! Be spontaneous! Make the most of your time abroad!