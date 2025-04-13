10 Items to Add to an Easter Basket That Aren’t Candy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Something I always enjoyed growing up was Easter baskets. In my opinion, Easter baskets are almost on the same level as Christmas and they always brought me immense joy, especially the non-candy items. So, here are some fun ways to spruce up your Easter basket by filling it with more than just candy.

1. Stuffed Animals

Stuffed animals were always one of my favorite things to get in an Easter basket. The little Easter bunnies or other Easter themed animals always come in cute pastels. They make for a perfect addiction paired with a big chocolate bunny.

2. Blind Boxes

Blind boxes are a fun surprise to add to a basket. The resurgence of Calico Critters specifically goes perfect with the baby animal theme for not only Easter, but spring in general. I always see a bunch of Easter themed blind boxes so they shouldn’t be that hard to find.

3. Books

As a big reader myself, books make great additions to an Easter basket. If you know someone who loves reading, it makes for an easy gift. All it takes is asking them for their “To Be Read” and you’ll be left with a lot to pick from.

4. Stationary

Stationary would also be perfect for someone who loves to read but it would also be great for someone who loves making their notes all pretty and perfect. There are a lot of great options out there such as the Midliner brand or even the simple Sharpie brand. The pastel ones are also on theme with Easter.

5. Trinkets

To some, trinkets may seem like cheap trash, but to others they make cute extra pieces of decor to put throughout a room. From little figures to keychains, they can make great small editions to a basket.

6. NeedOhs

There are so many options with these, such as the Nice Cubes and the regular Globs. I’ve also seen Easter chicks and other themed ones that would fit in a basket. They’re a nice thing to have, especially to keep your hands busy while studying or doing homework.

7. Jewelry

This doesn’t even need to be an expensive piece of jewelry. A simple beaded or woven bracelet would get the job done, or a simple charm necklace that you find at any regular store. Bonus points if it’s handmade.

8. Legos

There are so many options here. There are all the different flowers (a great Easter option), Easter themed sets, Formula 1 Cars and animals; whatever their interest is, there’s probably a Lego set for it.

9. Hair Accessories

Hair accessories are another thing that give a lot of options. Hair bows, claw clips, barrettes, etc. They’ll work out perfectly for any Easter fits or cute fits in the future. Having a million claw clips around is also great for when your hair is getting on your nerves and you want it out of your face.

10. Anything with a scent.

This could be anything from perfume, to lotion, to candles, to wax melts. Candles and wax melts can be used to make a room cozy. Perfume can be used for a day out. Lotion is good for anyone that suffers with dry skin or for whoever simply likes an additional way to smell good. Bath and Body Works is a great place for any of these. Even going out and finding somewhere local is a great option.

Hopefully these things help with the betterment of your easter baskets this year as there is so much more to put in a basket that isn’t Peeps, giant chocolate bunnies and chocolate covered marshmallow eggs (which, in my expert opinion, are better stale).