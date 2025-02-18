This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter.

10 Incredible Jobs For Fine Arts Majors

Let’s face it, when it comes time to decide on your college major, many of us strongly consider how much money your degree can bring you in the future. Some majors are typically associated with high-paying jobs that are sure to bring you success, and some are, well, not. Unfortunately, fine arts majors are one of these groups that have received a bad rep. While the “starving artist” stereotype may be prevalent in the movies, in reality, fine arts majors aren’t a waste. There are so many well-respected jobs that you can get with a fine arts degree!

1. Graphic Designer

Graphic designers create visual and artistic concepts for a variety of materials, both online and in print, on behalf of their clients. Using traditional or digital illustration, photo editing software, layout software, and more, they can design anything from logos to magazines, book covers to posters, and even billboards. With such a diverse job market, there is bound to be something in graphic design that catches your eye!

2. Choreographer

Choreographers express stories and ideas by creating new dance routines and setting them to music. They assist in the dancers’ audition process, teach the movements, and often assist with the administrative duties of their dance company. While building a reputation as a choreographer may take time, it is a very rewarding career for those with a passion for dance!

3. Fashion Designer

Fashion designers create new and unique items of clothing, accessories, and footwear and market them to consumers. From retail to theatre, to television, to haute couture, different artistic visions are needed everywhere in the field of fashion. Creatives who know how to stand out and create the next big trend may find success in fashion design!

4. Video/Film Operator

Video/Film operators find success behind the scenes where they shoot and record a variety of visual media including television, sports, newscasts, documentaries, and more. Working with the director, they determine the overall vision of a production and explore a variety of filming techniques. Those who have an eye for detail may find a rewarding career in video/film operation!

5. Industrial Designer

Industrial designers combine art and engineering to create concepts for manufactured products, such as cars, toys, or home appliances. They create aesthetic products while taking into account function, production costs, and usability. This combination of fields is sure to create an array of jobs for anyone interested!

6. Web Designer

Web designers are responsible for creating the technical layout and visual appearance of websites on behalf of their clients. They can give websites a spruce or build them completely from scratch. In the days of growing technology, nearly every company is looking to have an attractive website. Tech-savvy creatives may find success in a career in web design!

7. Producer

Producers are the backbone of the film and theatre industry, making all of the business and financial decisions on behalf of their production. They raise money for their project and are in charge of hiring the director and crew, including designers, editors, and sometimes even the cast. Those with strong leadership skills and creative ideas may find themselves excelling in a career as a producer!

8. Director

Working closely with producers on films and in the theatre are directors. Directors are responsible for the creative decisions of the production and work with the actors and crew to execute their vision. While their specific responsibilities may vary by the type of production, those who have a strong creative vision and drive make great directors!

9. Illustrator

Illustrators are in charge of creating original images for a variety of products, including books, brochures, medical journals, t-shirts, and more. They are often in charge of the entire process from the initial sketches to the final process. Illustrators are needed in so many fields, anyone could find their niche in this field!

10. Video Game Designer

Video game designers create the main functions of video games. They design characters and scenes, create the storyline, and use their skills to make the game as appealing as possible to customers. Artistics who also have a knack for storytelling may find that they excel in video game design!

This is just a small selection of jobs that the fine arts world has to offer! So, if the arts are where your passion lies, don’t let negative stereotypes scare you away. Never be afraid to pursue what you love, and be successful while you’re at it!