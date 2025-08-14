This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I moved to Springfield three years ago, I had no idea just how quickly 7 Brew would become a part of my everyday life. Seriously, the people here love their 7 Brew. You can’t walk five feet without seeing someone with a 7 Brew cup in their hands. I have been working at 7 Brew for several months now, and I thought it would be fun to tell you guys what your 7 Brew order says about you. To do this, I asked a few of my co-workers, and this is what we came up with:

Blondie:

The Blondie (caramel + vanilla) is one of our most basic drinks yet probably most ordered. If you order the Blondie, you like to play it safe. You’re reliable and loyal and always there when people need you. You prefer familiarity, and you find comfort in what you know. You have an appreciation for the classics and enjoy the simple things in life.

Brunette:

The Brunette (hazelnut + caramel) is a mocha-based drink with a chocolatey taste. This is another one of our classic drinks. If you order this, you are more of an adventurous type. You are not afraid to try new things, and you have a sort of mysterious vibe. You have a bold personality that causes you to stand out in a crowd. You most likely discovered the Brunette after being loyal to the Blondie, and now it’s your go-to because it’s a little more exciting but still feels familiar.

Pixie Stick Energy:

If you order the Pixie Stick energy (pomegranate + almond + orange), you are the life of the party! You have great taste and most likely have a huge sweet tooth. You are nostalgic and young at heart and love to spend your free time with the people you love. You have a vibrant personality and love making memories that will last forever.

Ocean Breeze:

Ocean Breeze (blue raspberry + coconut) is a safe choice when it comes to energy and fizzes. You most likely love to take vacations to the beach. People probably describe you as easygoing, and you bring that laid-back vibe wherever you go.

House Blend:

If you order the House Blend, you probably are running late and don’t have time to make coffee at home. You’re probably not the biggest fan of sweeter coffee, but you still need a caffeine pick-me-up. You’re someone who likes to get straight to the point, loves a good routine, and doesn’t like trying new things.

Strawberry Smoothie:

The strawberry smoothie, when ordered, is most likely for a child. You’re not afraid to embrace your playful side, and you appreciate the joys in life. Summer is most likely your favorite season, and you enjoy spending your free time outdoors.

This is only a tiny fraction of the menu. Next time you are at 7 Brew, think about branching out and trying something new. You never know, you might just discover a new favorite that says even more about you than you expected!