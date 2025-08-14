Ranking Disney’s Magic Kingdom Rides: My Totally Correct Opinions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming back from my trip to Walt Disney World, my group and I could not stop talking about our favorite rides on the way home. As a long-time fan, I have A LOT of opinions. After much deliberation, I’ve compiled a totally correct ranking of all of the rides at Disney World’s largest park, Magic Kingdom.

20. Tomorrowland Speedway

Coming in last place is the Tomorrowland Speedway. I rode this once, and I’ve skipped it every time since. It’s outdated, has a boring theme, and is sooo underwhelming. This space could be used for something so much better, and I’m manifesting its remodel.

19. The Barnstormer

Next, we have The Barnstormer. Look, this ride is a hit with my kid cousins, but for the older crowd, it falls flat. It’s cute, but there are other rides that I would much rather spend my time on. I’ll leave this one for the kids.

18. The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

As much as I love Aladdin, the Magic Carpets don’t rank high on my list. It’s basically the same ride as the Dumbo ride, just rethemed. This feels lazy to me, and Jasmine and Aladdin deserve better.

17. Astro Orbiter

Not far ahead is the Astro Orbiter. Again, this is a Dumbo dupe. Again, this feels lazy, but at least the height gives it a bit more of a thrill factor.

16. Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Next is the og itself, Dumbo. Of course, this one ranks above the others theming-wise, but it really doesn’t have much else going for it besides being cute. I could take it or leave it and would never wait more than five minutes for it.

15. The PeopleMover

Listen, I know this ride isn’t super exciting, but you have to love it. A soothing train ride in sweet, sweet AC? Heaven in the Florida heat. Unfortunately, there are rides that rank higher.

14. Mad Tea Party

Coming up next is the Mad Tea Party. This ride is a classic and has a super cute theme. Don’t get me wrong, I ride it each trip, but there are other rides that I am more excited for.

13. Under the Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid

The theming of this ride is beautiful; it’s colorful, musical, and relaxing. Unfortunately, something seems to malfunction every time I ride it. Maybe I’m unlucky. I enjoy it, but it falls short in comparison to others.

12. Peter Pan’s Flight

Listen, this ride is cute and all, the theming is fun, and the ride is unique. But what’s with the insane wait times? It doesn’t make sense to me. It’s great, but definitely not worth the hour or more long wait.

11. Jungle Cruise

This is another Disney classic, but it can be so hit or miss. The amount of fun you’ll have on this ride entirely depends on having a funny skipper. You’ve got a 50/50 shot, landing this ride right in the middle of my ranking.

10. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

I’ll always know Space Ranger Spin as my grandma’s favorite. I love a good shoot-em ride too, and I’ll never miss this one. It is a little old, but I find it charming on this particular ride.

9. Haunted Mansion

From here on out, my rankings got super difficult. That being said, Haunted Mansion comes in at a respectable ninth place. This ride has grown on me since the first time I rode it, and the effects are phenomenal. I mean the ballroom scene? Chef’s kiss. But, there are still others that rank higher for me.

8. Pirates of the Caribbean

This ride holds so much nostalgia for me. It was one of my brother’s and I’s favorites as kids. It’s still a favorite of mine, and I never pass it up. I love how immersive it is, but, unfortunately, I am a controversial hater of the “Pirates of the Caribbean smell,” which knocks this ride down a peg.

7. It’s a Small World

Okay, okay, I know the song is annoying, but come on, it’s a classic. I think it is so cute, and I will forever love this ride. I will not fall victim to the small world hater propaganda.

6. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

One of the smoothest roller coasters that you will ever ride. The mine train is such a cute coaster and is very tame, so it’s good for beginners and kids. Sadly, this pales in comparison to some of the more exciting rides in Magic Kingdom, especially for the long wait time.

5. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

I’ll admit this ride probably shouldn’t rank this high, but I’m a sucker for Winnie the Pooh. This ride is adorable, and my heart couldn’t put it any lower. It’s forever a favorite.

4. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

This is such a fun coaster; it was my eight-year-old cousin’s first “big girl roller coaster,” and she wouldn’t stop talking about it the rest of the trip. The only thing that bumps this ride down is the queue. I’m begging for more fans, please!

3. Tron Lightcycle Run

Tron is so cool! The blast-off takes your breath away, and the seating is so unique. There’s nothing like it in the rest of Disney. The wait is definitely long, but it’s so worth it.

2. Space Mountain

A roller coaster in the dark? Sign me up! This ride is so perfect, thrilling without being absolutely terrifying. Definitely one of my favorite coasters at Disney and my favorite in Magic Kingdom.

1. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

100%, without a doubt, my favorite ride in the entire park is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Not only is it the perfect mix of calm boat ride and thrilling drops, but it’s themed after arguably one of the best Disney movies. Plus, the cool water is perfect for the Florida heat.

Making this list was much more difficult than I thought it would be, but it was fun to reminisce about the Disney World fun. What would your ride ranking be?