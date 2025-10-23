Pursuing a “Useless” Major in the Age of Technology 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, there has been growing fear about how artificial intelligence will impact different career paths. I was thrown headfirst into these conversations when I began applying to colleges and considering what I wanted to study. While I have always loved learning, I realized early on that I never had a passion for STEM-related subjects. I come alive when I can connect what I am learning to the way I see the world and the art I create. The humanities have always been where I thrive, and I knew I wanted to carry that into both my education and career; I constantly heard that it was useless and wouldn’t make me any money. In a world that values business and technology, areas like cultural studies, literature, and art are often expected to be the first to suffer under AI. However, I disagree.

When you look at the conversations surrounding artificial intelligence, it’s clear there is a generational gap in how it’s perceived ethically. I often hear older generations talk about AI as if it’s God’s gift to humanity, while many people my age are strongly opposed to it. There is growing hostility toward the tech world that I only assume will continue to grow. Plenty of podcast bros insist that ChatGPT is the future, yet it doesn’t take much effort to see that many people passionately disagree.

The humanities, arts, and social sciences are constantly being dismissed in this profit and tech-driven world. Fields like communications, sociology, education, philosophy, English, and art are often ridiculed as “useless” in modern society. But if we continue to undervalue them, we risk ending up with a generation of business majors who lack cultural nuance and understanding. A society that truly values diversity and growth must also value fields that teach cultural competence.

Many of these “useless” career paths actually teach essential life skills. Every class I’ve taken this semester has sharpened my critical thinking, empathy, and creativity in ways I never would have experienced otherwise. Instead of memorizing facts and numbers, I am being taught how to see the world from multiple perspectives. At the end of a long day of studying, I’ve come to realize that the real purpose of education is to develop critical thinking skills I can carry into both my life and career. My humanities classes have taught me this more effectively than anything else.

Like many others, I am tired of trying to shape my entire career around the future of AI and technology. While countless people claim that the humanities, arts, and social sciences don’t make money and will soon be replaced, I don’t believe it. If you care deeply about what you study and you have enough passion for it, you can build a meaningful career from it. The majors often said to “make the least money” are the ones that actually provide cultural and social competence which are skills that will carry you far in any profession. Unlike more rigid fields, careers in the humanities aren’t always clearly mapped out. You have to create your own path. That can be intimidating, but it’s also necessary. We need more people willing to take that leap. It’s okay to pursue something with ambition beyond profit, and by doing this we can spark meaningful social change outside of the typical definition of success.

Despite what is commonly said about these majors, I believe they are some of the safest career choices in the new job market we are experiencing. People, for the most part, understand that you need a human to bring the humanities to life. A robot can come up with a marketing strategy for your company, but can it write a book that isn’t lifeless? A computer can never replicate what humans create through emotions and connection. As our dependence on AI grows, we will eventually recognize the harm it brings. Before then, we need advocates for the arts and humanities to ensure they aren’t drowned out by the noise of technology. Education that fosters empathy and open-mindedness will be crucial in the future, and we should encourage people to pursue it. There is value in any education, no matter the field, and we shouldn’t fall into the trap of believing otherwise. If you care enough about what you do, you can keep it alive, no matter how quickly computers advance. For the sake of cultural diversity and human progress, continue to study what you’re passionate about because it is still very important.