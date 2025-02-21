How To Survive A Midwest Winter As A College Student: Your Guide To Staying Warm and Looking Cute On A Budget

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter.

Are you worried about not being prepared for extreme weather? Well, you’re in luck because likely you already have some of the essentials in your closet. If you don’t, however, feel free to get creative with your supply and don’t hesitate to reach out to your family or community to see if they have some supplies they would be willing to lend to you. By using what you already have or borrowed from your community, you spend less money while also helping to improve the environment.

If you’re not from the Midwest, you might be unfamiliar with our unpredictable weather, which can make going to and from classes difficult in the winter when temperatures range from the low twenties to the mid-fifties. Fortunately, we have a guide to ace the range in temps this season while still looking cute and warm while staying on a budget.

1. Layer, Layer, and Layer!

If you haven’t already, start to invest in some neutral-colored basics that can be layered, such as:

After that, you can move on to investing in a few seasonal items that can be worn in multiple seasons, such as:

Last but not least, top it off with a good and reliable winter coat. Some budget-friendly options are:

2. Accessories are a game changer

It’s impossible to stay warm without the proper clothing or accessories. To survive the cold, you must have the right accessories, such as shoes, hats, gloves, scarves, etc. Some stylish options include:

Some tips for styling accessories that look cute and help you stay warm are:

Choose neutral colors for accessories

Mix and match accessories with your outfits

Use bold colors in your accessories for a statement

3. Don’t be afraid to buy from second-hand stores and get creative

Thrift stores and budget-friendly stores like Forever 21, Old Navy, and H&M sell just as valuable clothing that will last a lifetime for a lot less money. If you are willing to be a little bit thrifty, you could also try upcycling or master the art of layering your out-of-season clothes with some of your in-season clothes for extra warmth.

4. Last Piece of Advice: Use what you already have!

In the end, you likely already have some pieces that we discussed in your closet. However, if you don’t this would be a great opportunity to get creative with what you have. By doing so, not only do you save money but you also help make the environment a better place!