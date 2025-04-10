How to Channel Your Inner Sex and the City Lifestyle in Springfield, Missouri

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter.

In the past few years, the phenomenon of Sex and the City has revived. Even in 2025, the concepts and topics that the show displays are still relevant and relatable. The show speaks to all ages of women to the point where “Are you a Carrie? Or Miranda? Or Charlotte? Or Samantha?” still falls into conversation.

Part of the appeal of the iconic 90s television show is where it takes place. Manhattan, one of the 5 boroughs that make up New York City, is where this show comes alive. Springfield, while still a big city, doesn’t really have much in common with Manhattan. Because of this, we can feel like our day-to-day lives can’t be as glamorous, classy, chaotic, or passionate. In the words of Carrie Bradshaw, “I couldn’t help but wonder… Does the city make the woman, or does the woman make the city?”

I say, the women make the city! Sure, the show probably wouldn’t be as iconic if it was set in the Midwest, but who says we can’t be iconic bringing the heart, comedy, and themes to our lives here in Springy? Grab your girls, Cosmo’s, your best heels, and take a look at some of these tips on how to channel your inner Sex and the City lifestyle in Springfield MO!

Take Me out to the Ballgame (Season 2, Episode 3)

Some of the most prominent and abundant scenes in this show normally take place at a brunch, party, dinner, or bar. The restaurants and hot spots in the show are unique to New York, but luckily we have some places that are specifically unique to Springy!

Van Gogh’s Eeterie: A Dutch-inspired restaurant located on the historic Commercial Street. The menu is influenced by the owner’s, Joe, time spent studying abroad in the Netherlands. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with an abundant variety of gluten-free, vegan, and even vegetarian options! The atmosphere is completely unique to this special “hole in the wall,” and even has a happy hour from 2-5pm Monday-Friday. Van Gogh’s is a great spot for relaxation and an opportunity for a culturally rich experience.

Black Sheep: With multiple locations across Springfield, Black Sheep is known for its award-winning burgers, made with their special blend of meat. In addition to their burgers, they serve freshly made custard, pie, and cookie dough shakes. The restaurant features a fun atmosphere with a crazy bar selection and boozy shakes. They aim to provide an above-and-beyond dining experience for every guest. Black Sheep is dedicated to delivering high-quality food, drinks, and service, making it a popular choice for burger lovers.

Bruno’s Downtown Italian Restaurant: Located in the heart of the city, this Italian-American restaurant offers a cozy yet vibrant atmosphere, ideal for both intimate dinners and group gatherings. Enjoy a mouthwatering selection of signature pizzas, freshly prepared pastas, and expertly crafted seafood dishes, all made with high-quality ingredients. Whether you’re craving a classic Margherita pizza or indulging in a rich pasta dish, Bruno’s menu has something to satisfy every taste. With a carefully curated drink menu featuring wines and cocktails, it’s the ideal spot for a night out or a special celebration.

While these are just three restaurants authentic to Springfield, even the most common of food chains like Cheddars and Texas Roadhouse, just going out to eat with friends can create the spark of energy needed for your own personal Sex and the City moment!

Drama Queens (Season 3, Episode 7)

Nightlife is mentioned heavily throughout the show, especially by Samantha. She always managed to get her and the girls on the list for a grand opening of a new hot spot, premier, or event. Samantha once said, “It’s not about the party, it’s about the person throwing the party.” It also can be about the person who is attending the party! Take a look at some of the top spots for entertainment here in Springfield!

Martha’s Vineyard: One of the most popular hot spots in Springy, Martha’s Vineyard is a nightclub featuring drag, karaoke, a dance floor, and live music. Known for its vibrant uniqueness, Martha’s features weekly lineups of various entertainment. Some of these include Latin nights, themed parties, drag shows, special events, and movie nights.

Moxie Cinema: Moxie Cinema is a nonprofit, independent movie theater that specializes in showcasing a wide variety of films. These include independent, international, and documentary films, along with special screenings, film festivals, and community events. It’s a cultural hub for movie lovers who appreciate a more curated, artistic approach to cinema. The theater often hosts unique programming like filmmaker talks, special premieres, and events designed to foster local engagement with the arts.

Kai After Dark: Kai is a stylish dining destination, offering a refined dining experience with a focus on quality food and vibrant nightlife. The restaurant emphasizes premium ingredients and an upscale atmosphere, perfect for enjoying sushi, specialty cocktails, and other delicious dishes. Known for its nightlife, Kai After Dark features an exciting ambiance ideal for evening dining and entertainment. The venue also offers catering services and the opportunity to host private parties.

All three of these spots have great reviews, stories, and atmospheres for everyone to enjoy. Experience the thrill of a new place, meeting interesting people, and even writing about it the next morning! These spots are unique to our area, let’s not take them for granted.

A ‘Vogue’ Idea (Season 4, Episode 17)

All of the characters in Sex and the City have their own careers and hobbies. Having time for just yourself is crucial to your character development! The easiest place to have “you time” is in your dorm, apartment, or college house. But step out and enjoy your city! Here are some places where you could sit down and write an article for the New York Star about your never-ending situationship.

Mudhouse: A cozy, community-focused coffee shop known for its warm and inviting atmosphere. They serve a wide selection of coffee, espresso drinks, teas, and fresh baked goods, focusing on high-quality ingredients and unique blends. The shop features a casual, relaxed environment, with a mix of comfortable seating perfect for enjoying your drink or getting some work done. It’s also a popular spot for locals to hang out, offering a friendly and creative space for people to connect. The shop emphasizes a welcoming vibe, making it a go-to place for coffee lovers and anyone seeking a comfortable place to spend time.

Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden: This park offers a peaceful and reflective atmosphere. It’s designed for leisurely walks, with winding paths, koi-filled ponds, and serene landscapes that encourage quiet contemplation. The garden features traditional Japanese elements like a moon bridge and a meditation garden, making it an ideal place for personal reflection or simply enjoying nature’s beauty in solitude. Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat, photography opportunities, or a moment of calm. The garden provides a tranquil environment to experience at your own pace.

The Library Center: The Library Center in Springfield is a spacious and modern public library that offers a variety of services and amenities for visitors. It features a vast collection of books, audiobooks, and movies, along with quiet reading areas, computer stations, and free Wi-Fi. The library also hosts numerous programs and events throughout the year, ranging from workshops to author talks, making it a great place for personal learning or exploration. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful space to read, study, or work, the Library Center provides a comfortable and welcoming environment for individuals to enjoy.

These places can be enjoyed by yourself, or even with friends who motivate you to get stuff done! While it wasn’t shown much, all of the girls on Sex and the City had careers and ambitions. Don’t get too caught up in the fun atmospheres and late nights on the town, especially here in Springfield!

An American Girl in Paris, Part Deux (Season 6, Episode 20)

And just like that, we have perspective. While we might not live in the most extravagant, unique, and iconic city in the world, we can make the most of where we are and let Sex and the City come to us! Take control of what is in your power! While you are at the Mudhouse, write an article about the worst date of your life. If you’re out at Martha’s, narrate how this could relate back to an assignment you have in one of your classes. And if it is girl’s night at Bruno’s, show your appreciation for them by saying, “Don’t laugh at me, but maybe we could be each other’s soulmates?”