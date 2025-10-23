How to Celebrate Halloween on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Missouri chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Halloween season at Missouri State University is elite. Campus is glowing with orange leaves, Pinterest boards are overrun with costume planning, and you can practically taste the pumpkin spice wafting from the Starbucks in the PSU. But, between midterms, parties, and the price of one decent costume, spooky season can drain your wallet faster than you can say “BearWear.” The good news? You don’t need a big budget to have a great Halloween. With a little creativity, you can celebrate without draining the bank.

Let’s start with the costume, because let’s be honest, that’s half the fun. Skip the overpriced Spirit Halloween racks and try going the DIY route. You probably already have everything you need in your closet (and if you don’t, ask your roommate!). Throw on an all-pink outfit and go as Barbie, channel a ‘90s icon with baggy jeans and a crop top, or recreate an iconic TV look from Euphoria or Gilmore Girls. If you do want something new, Springfield thrift stores like The Vintage Vault, Plato’s Closet, or even Goodwill on South Campbell are full of inexpensive gems. Add some cheap accessories (think glitter, sunglasses, or fake blood) and you’ve got a look that’s creative, affordable, and way more original than anything off the rack.

If going out isn’t your vibe, there’s nothing wrong with staying in and hosting a movie night instead. Queue up classics like Hocus Pocus, Coraline, or Scream on Netflix, turn down the lights, and let the cozy chaos begin. You can even ask everyone to bring one snack or drink to share to make an instant potluck. Add some fairy lights, blankets, and maybe a pumpkin candle (or three) to turn your dorm or apartment into the ultimate fall movie setup. It’s low-cost, chill, and the perfect break from studying.

Snacks are another way to make the night feel special without spending much, In consideration for your wallet, you can even whip up festive treats with what you already have. Popcorn mixed with orange M&Ms, “bloody” mocktails made from cranberry juice and Sprite, or pretzel broomsticks made from mini Reese’s cups are all easy ways to add to the Halloween spirit. If you’re feeling fancy, bake cupcakes and decorate them with candy eyes or frosting spiderwebs. It’s cheap and delicious!

Decorating your space doesn’t have to be expensive either. The Dollar Tree, Five Below, and Target are all filled with affordable Halloween goodies. You can also print festive Pinterest photos, hang up string lights, and add fake spider webs for a spooky vibe. If you are feeling particularly crafty, you can make your own decorations from things around your apartment, turning a pot into a cauldron or empty wine bottles into candle holders!

At the end of the day, Halloween at Missouri State isn’t about how much you spend, it’s about the memories you make. Whether you’re thrifting your costume, decorating your apartment, or watching scary movies with your roommates, the best part of the spooky season is just having fun and embracing the chaos. So grab your friends, light a candle, and enjoy your Halloween without haunting your bank account!